TJ RS contest: commission formed. Check out!

good news about TJ RS contest! Judge Iris Helena Medeiros Nogueira, president of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, published the ordinance with the competition commission for the positions of Information Technology Analyst and Information Technology Technician.

Find out all the details by browsing the index:

TJ RS contest: commission formed

The President of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio Grande do Sul published the ordinance with the members and holders of the next public tender for the positions of Information Technology Analyst and Information Technology Technician. Check out the full document.

According to the document, the members of the commission are:

Dr. Luís Antonio Behrensdorf Gomes da Silva;

Dr. José Luiz Leal Vieira;

Clairton Buligon;

Marcelo da Silva Strzykalski; and

Antonio Braz da Silva Neto.

TJ RS Contest Summary