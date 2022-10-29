To face ‘A Fazenda’, Globo shows that he is in charge of the country’s football. And makes Palmeiras play, on Day of the Dead, at night – Prisma



Between 2000 and 2015, the nickname of Palmeiras, in the corridors of Globo, was cruel.



“Ibope knocker”.

It was the period that marked the end of Parmalat’s passage until Crefisa assumed full sponsorship of the club.

Without money to assemble a great team and involved in the construction of Allianz, Palmeiras could not achieve great results, achievements.

Corinthians and São Paulo were the favorites of the carioca broadcaster, which still maintained the monopoly of football in the country.

Hence the tantrum, which lasts until today, from the Palmeiras fans to the television network. There were years of contempt, of few games in relation to the great rival, Corinthians.

As for Globo, what always counted was the money from the sponsors, the situation changed with the billionaire injections that Palmeiras took from Crefisa and with the best located stadium in Brazil ready.

The money turned the Água Branca club into a powerhouse.





Title collector.

Since, since the 1980s, Globo has had a contract with the CBF for xipófago brothers, the entity that controls football in the country adjusts its schedules and schedules according to Globo’s requirements.

The 2nd of November is consecrated in Brazil in honor of the dead.

It’s a national holiday.

It used to be much more respected.

In addition to all businesses being closed, radios and TVs broadcast religious programs. They didn’t play music. There were no parties. Cinemas either closed or showed sacred films.

Don’t even think about football games.

It was a date of introspection.

But the capitalist world imposed itself.

The holiday persists in Brazil, but commerce and entertainment have prevailed.

Because of the money.

Of course, football games would not be left out. The CBF stopped wasting the holiday, a more than favorable situation for people to go to the stadiums.

And November 2, 2022 coincided to be the probable date when Palmeiras will be Brazilian champion for the 11th time. He will face Fortaleza, at Allianz Parque.

Just a simple victory and the title will come.

The only club that has mere mathematical chances of fighting for the conquest, Internacional, will face América Mineiro, in Porto Alegre.

Palmeiras has 74 points, ten more than Internacional. Missing four rounds for the Brazilian to end. A victory for the São Paulo team and it’s all over.

But when CBF and Globo, it is essential that they stand out, they created the table, they did not dream that these matches would be decisive.

They were scheduled for 4 pm on the Day of the Dead.

Attractive family hours. To the father taking his children and wife to watch the games.

But Globo’s sports dome realized the obvious.

He would lose audience with the probable decisive game of Palmeiras in the afternoon.





As well as the International.

The best would be to take both matches for the night.

To face the program The farmfrom Record TV.

After all, Palmeiras is no longer the “Ibope knocker”.

And Globo’s request/requirement reached the CBF.

The clashes would take place at 21:30.

The palmeirense dome accepted, because they are sure that the stadium will be packed, in the same way.

The board of Internacional was outraged, because they know they will lose money in the collection, and they did not accept it.

Demanded to play at 16:00, as scheduled.

And it will be.

At the risk of a bizarre situation.

The one that Internacional losing or even drawing, Palmeiras will step on Allianz already Brazilian champion. Without the slightest emotion.

But the carioca broadcaster is sure that it will have a greater audience than if the game were to be played in the afternoon. A situation that is a delight for football sponsors, in this time of crisis.

Yes, Globo does what it wants with the Brazilians from Serie A and Serie B, from the Copa do Brasil, from the Seleção’s matches. All those organized by the CBF and for which it has the right to broadcast.

It’s in the competition rules.

Clubs accept cash.

And they submit their fans to these changes, on behalf of their audience.

The revolt of Palmeiras and Colorados on social networks is naive.

Every year Globo does the same thing.

Football is treated as a product of its own, which makes up the programming schedule.

And it follows the negotiation calendar with the sponsors, from January to December.

Therefore, the Brazilian does not follow, for example, the main championships in Europe, which start and end in the middle of the year.

Because it is not during this period that the broadcaster negotiates with its sponsors.

In other words, Brazilian football has the CBF as an organizer.

And Globo still has the right to do whatever it wants with the games.

With departures on Sunday mornings to reach the outdoor market.

Naivety needs to end.

If there is a risk of ending the emotion, the suspense of Palmeiras being or not champion, due to Internacional’s departure, is not the problem of the carioca broadcaster.

She wants an audience at night, prime time.

What counts is capitalism, money.

The emotion, the competitiveness of the competition, are in the background.

And Palmeiras, the former “Ibope knocker”, will be at night, next Wednesday.

On the Day of the Dead.

To play the game that can be the “cup” game.

and fight with The farmfrom Record TV.

Fans who bought advance tickets, planning their lives for the Palmeiras game in the afternoon, only have two options.

Or ask for their money back.

Or submit to the carioca broadcaster.

And at night they go to Allianz Parque…



