Tom Cruise and Sandra Bullock Are Afraid of LOSING Millions of Dollars

THE Paramount Pictures is living in 2022 its best year in the last decade. The first five movies released in theaters this year debuted at number one at the box office, including the movie “Top Gun: Maverick”, which is the most watched movie of the year so far. However, not everyone is satisfied with the results.

In the eyes of several producers and actors of these productions, including Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock and the creators of “Jackass”, they will lose millions of dollars as a result of a deal involving Paramount, its Paramount+ streaming service and the Amazon-owned Epix subscription pot channel.

Generally speaking, filmmakers and producers earn a share of the profits from their films, which includes a share of digital sales and licensing. Payments like this can reach tens of millions of dollars in cases like “Top Gun Maverick,” which stars Tom Cruisse, or millions of dollars in moderately successful films like “The Lost City,” starring Bullock.

For those who participate in Paramount’s movie profits, their earnings are lower than they should be because the studio is earning less from the Epix channel than other studios have been receiving in similar deals, according to people interviewed by Bloomberg and who are aware of the matter. .

These people reported that representatives of the stars have met with Paramount to request extra money and that negotiations are ongoing.

Even though lawsuits have not yet been filed, the lawyers have been evaluating their options. It is possible that Hollywood labor unions will take action. This agreement signed between Paramount and Epix means that those entities may also have missed out on millions of dollars compared to what they earn from other studios. Unions have not commented on the case.

In a statement sent to Bloomberg, Paramount said it has not had an equity stake in Epix for five years and that its deals “are entered into at market rates”.

It’s a common complaint among lawyers and agents about “Hollywood accounting,” in which studios raise costs and disguise profits so they don’t share them with financial partners.