Transcol ticket can now be paid with the cell phone

Luana Vanessa de Oliveira says that new technology will bring practicality



| Photo: Tiago Melo/AT



From now on, users of the Transcol System have one more way to pay the fare. All buses are now accepting payment via QR Code. The new procedure is done through an application, available in the virtual stores of Android and IOS smartphones.

The application in question is Kim, which specializes in recharging transport cards and paying for tickets through QR Code. According to the Secretary of Mobility and Infrastructure of the State Government, Fábio Damasceno, any passenger can use the platform, even without having a GV Card.

“Just enter the app, register and generate the QR Code. There, the user can choose how many tickets he wants and generate the code. From there, all you have to do is touch your cell phone screen to the Transcol validator”, he explained.

In this way, Damasceno believes that the lives of many Transcol System passengers will be made easier, since people will not only depend on the GV Card.

“It’s more of a virtual technology. Generally, people always carry their smartphones and now they can use them to pay the fare. It is possible to pay with credit card, Pix or even transfer”, he pointed out.

Administrative assistant Luana Vanessa de Oliveira Matos, 30, uses the Transcol System every day and believes that the arrival of the QR Code will bring practicality to her. “We are already used to using technology on a daily basis. Now I also intend to use it to pay for the Transcol ticket,” she said.

Another advantage brought by technology is the mobility of tourists. According to student André Silva, 25, cousins ​​from São Paulo who come to Vitória will find it easier to get around.

“It will be great for tourists, since before they were required to apply for CartãoGV. It will make it a lot easier,” she said.

How to make

Step by step

1- Download the application: The first step to be taken is to download the Kim application through the virtual stores of Android and IOS smartphones. After that, you need to register with personal data.

2 – Select QR Code: On the screen that appears “CartãoGV”, select “QR Code” and then “buy QR Code”.

3 – Quantity: Select the quantity of QR Codes and the payment method.

4 – Payment: After validating the payment, access the option “generate QR Code”.

5 – Validation on Transcol: After carrying out all the procedures described above, to use the purchased product, just click on the “QR Code” option, which will be in the Transcol validator itself and point the smartphone screen code to the bus object .

Payment methods

When purchasing the QR Code, the app offers Pix, credit cards or transfers as payment methods.

Source: GV Bus.