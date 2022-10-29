Trio MNM works, PSG comes out of the choke and beats Troyes

It was more difficult than imagined. Even in front of their home crowd, PSG were behind on the scoreboard twice, but they beat Troyes 4-3 for the French Championship. The duo Neymar and Messi shone, with one goal and one assist each, helping the team from the French capital to overcome the brave visiting team. Mbappé scored from the penalty spot.

Troyes opened the scoring with a beautiful goal from Mama Baldé, three minutes into the game. PSG drew level with Soler, after a beautiful pass from Neymar, in the 24th minute. In the second half, Mama Baldé scored his second in the seventh minute and put the visitors in front.

Messi responded with a great goal in the tenth minute. At 17, the Argentine ace left Neymar in front of the goal and the Brazilian turned the game around. Mbappé, at 30, scored from a penalty and extended PSG’s lead. At the end of the game, in the 43rd minute, Palaversa scored with a header, decreased, and closed the scoring.

With the victory, PSG maintains the good advantage in the leadership of the French Championship. The team has 35 points, five more than Lens, after 13 games. Troyes, with 13 points, lost a position in the table and is now 12th.

Following the Frenchman, PSG plays away from home. Next Sunday (6/11), the team from the capital will face Lorient, at 9 am (Brasilia time). Troyes opens the round two days early. At home, the team plays against Auxerre, at 17:00 (Brasília time).

PSG players celebrate Carlos Soler’s goal in the first half Image: Playback/Twitter/@PSG_Inside

Who did well: Messi and Neymar call responsibility

Behind on the scoreboard twice, PSG relied on individual talent to win. First with Neymar, who took off a beautiful pass for midfielder Soler to score the hosts’ equalizer.

When the game was 2-1 for Troyes, it was Messi’s turn to ‘enter the game’. Three minutes after the visitor’s goal, the Argentine ace hit very hard from outside the area to tie the match.

At 17 minutes of the second stage, shirt 30 gave a beautiful pass for Neymar to hit the goalkeeper’s exit and score the third goal, turning the game around.

Neymar disputes the ball during PSG vs Troyes Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Who was bad: Mukiele suffers in the marking

Troyes imposed more difficulties than expected. With a very solid defense and fast counterattacks, the visiting team opened the scoring quickly and held up well in the first half, mainly.

Abdu Conte was the main threat to the visitors. Counting on an inattentive Mukiele in the marking, the Troyes left-back created some good chances, including the play of the first goal of the match.

Decisive moment: Troyes mistake secures advantage

When the score was 3 to 2 for the hosts, a mess from the Troyes defense defined PSG’s victory. In a miscommunication between Gallon and his defenders, the ball was poorly protected and the goalkeeper dropped Soler in the area.

Mbappé, who didn’t make a great game, went for the kick and hit hard, high, with no chances for the goalkeeper, who despite the failure, made several important saves.

Datasheet

PSG 4 x 3 Troyes

Competition: French Championship

Date: October 29, 2022

Place: Parc des Princes in Paris

Time: 12pm (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Porozo, Gallon and Rony Lopes (TRO)

goals: M. Baldé (TRO), at 3′ of the first half and at 7′ of the second half; Palaversa (TRO), in the 43rd minute of the second half / Soler (PSG), in the 24th of the first half; Messi (PSG), at 10′, Neymar (PSG), at 17′, and Mbappé (PSG), at 32 minutes of the second half.

PSG: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Sergio Ramos, Kimpembe (Marquinhos) and Bernat (Nuno Mendes); Verratti (Sarabia), Soler (Renato Sanches) and Vitinha (Fabián Ruiz); Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. Technician: Christophe Galtier.

Troyes: Gallon; T. Baldé (Ripart), Porozo, Palmer-Brown, Salmier and Abdu Conté (Larouci); Rony Lopes, Kouamé (Ugbo), Chavalerin (Dingomé) and Odobert (Palaversa); M. Bucket. Technician: Bruno Irles.