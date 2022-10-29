Tropical Storm Nalgae hits Philippines, killing more than 45

Tropical Storm Nalgae hit the Philippines on Saturday (29) after causing flooding and landslides that left more than 45 dead, according to an official statement.

The cyclone hit Luzon, the main island of the archipelago, with maximum winds of 95 km per hour, an hour after hitting the sparsely populated island of Catanduanes before dawn.

The destruction began much earlier, with heavy rains flooding mostly rural areas on the southern island of Mindanao on Thursday, followed by mudslides and deadly flooding on Friday.

Civil Defense authorities considerably reduced the death toll on Saturday from 72 to 45 and reported 40 deaths in Mindanao, while another five people died in other parts of the country.

The heavy rains triggered landslides and debris-laden floods that swept away entire families in some areas.

Rescue teams focused on the southern city of Kusiong. Excavators removed large swaths of a thick layer of gray limestone and brown mud as anxious relatives waited for news.

Parts of a nearby mountain collapsed in the city on Friday and 14 bodies have already been retrieved. There are several people missing.

“It could be more than a hundred,” Lester Sinsuat, mayor of the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat, told AFP when asked about the death toll.

“This is already a recovery operation because the city has been buried under rock and mud for more than a day,” regional civil defense chief Naguib Sinarimbo told AFP, preferring not to estimate the number of deaths.

Flooding has also been reported in the central Philippines, although no deaths have been reported in the area.





‘Why so many victims?’





Footage released by the Coast Guard showed rescue workers using a refrigerator as a makeshift boat to evacuate children from a flooded community on the central island of Leyte.

The weather service warned that Nalgae could still hit the capital Manila, a metropolis of more than 13 million people, with “heavy and sometimes torrential rains”.

“Extensive flooding and landslides caused by rain are expected,” although there are minimal risks of large waves in coastal areas, he added.

“Based on our projections, this cyclone is very strong, so we have to be well prepared,” said Rafaelito Alejandro, national director of Civil Defense.

The official also urged residents in the storm’s path to stay indoors. “If it’s not necessary or important, we should avoid going out today (Saturday) because it’s dangerous,” he warned.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reprimanded Civil Defense and local authorities at a televised meeting on Saturday about the high number of casualties in Mindanao.

“It will be important for us to look back and see why this happened. Why don’t we get them out of there? Why do we have such a high number of deaths?” asked the president.

More than 7,000 people were evacuated before the cyclone made landfall, according to the Civil Defense.

The civil aviation office said it has so far canceled more than 100 flights.

The cyclone hit the start of a long weekend for the country’s Day of the Dead, as millions visit the graves of their loved ones.

The Philippines suffers an average of 20 major storms a year, leaving hundreds dead and keeping large regions in perpetual poverty. Scientists warn that these storms have gotten stronger as global warming increases.