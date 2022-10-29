Twilight returns to Brazilian cinemas | Films

Playback / Internet

The first movie of the saga Twilight returns to Brazilian cinemas next month. THE ICU network will re-release some classics, including the feature, in celebration of 25 years of work. Ticket pre-sale starts this Friday (28).

Based on the book series by Stephenie Meyer, the vampire story walks between a drama and romance that has been very successful in the last decade. After 14 years of debut, the film returns to theaters and will only be shown on November 7th in theaters that the network makes available.

Robert Pattinson talks Twilight in an interview

the DC movie “The Batman” is about to hit theaters and the protagonists are giving a series of interviews. Recently, in a conversation with People, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz talked about Twilightin which the actor starred in 2008.

Robert said something that surprised fans when it comes to defending the movie saga. The Twilight story divides the public into very determined opposing opinions, there are many who love it and many who hate it. In relation to this, the interpreter of Edward Cullen in the plot, defends the saga and says that to hate it It’s very 2010.