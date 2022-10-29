Twitter will have a content moderation committee, says Elon Musk

× Reproduction/Elon Musk/Instagram

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter will have a content moderation board. According to Tesla’s CEO, who completed the purchase of the social networkall major decisions about content or account reinstatement will be submitted to the group.

“Twitter will form a content moderation advice with very different points of view. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the board meets”he wrote.

The businessman also tweeted: “The bird is free”in reference to the blue bird, symbol of the social network.

The messages came amid the resumption of rapper Kanye West’s account, suspended after anti-Semitic comments.

On the first day under Musk, Twitter fired top executives and announced his withdrawal from the Stock Exchange to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the equivalent of the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US), becoming a privately held.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, Elon Musk promised to review the policy of “eternal ban” of users who have posted offensive posts or incitement to violence, such as the former president of the United States Donald Trump.

Musk said in April that under his leadership, Twitter would have more lenient content moderation policies.

“When in doubt, let the speech exist”he added.

To reassure advertisers, Musk said, however, that “Twitter can’t become a hellish chatter where anything can be said without consequences” and committed to complying with the rules of the countries in which the platform operates.

