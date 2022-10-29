Ukrainian army claims to have shot down 300 ‘drones’ since September

saccording to the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Yuriy Ignat, the Russian army has been using ‘drones’ in a regime of “successive waves”, based on strategic calculations, but has started to reduce the firing because the number of devices that possess is decreasing.

The army’s information follows a statement by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the most recent of his early morning messages, in which he said that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has suffered more than 8,000 air strikes.

Zelensky stressed that in the last two days Ukrainian forces shot down 23 ‘drones’ out of a total of 30 launched by Russian troops and aimed mainly at critical infrastructure, energy and other civilian targets.

Zelensky also referred to the progress that Ukraine has made in terms of the effectiveness and capability of its anti-aircraft defenses in the eight months that have passed since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

Zelensky’s message came at a time when the counter-offensive launched by the Ukrainian army in Donetsk and Lugansk appears to have slowed.

According to the portal Ukrinform, which quotes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops are concentrating efforts on maintaining the occupied territory on the right bank of the Kherson region.

The military offensive launched on February 24 by Russia in Ukraine, which entered its 247th day today, caused the flight of more than 13 million people – more than six million internally displaced people and more than 7.7 million to other countries. Europeans – according to the latest UN data, which ranks this refugee crisis as the worst in Europe since the Second World War (1939-1945).

The invasion, justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the need to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine for the security of the country, was condemned by the international community in general, which has responded by sending weapons to the Ukrainian authorities and imposing to Russia of political and economic sanctions.

The UN presented as confirmed since the beginning of the war 6,374 dead civilians and 9,776 wounded, underlining that these numbers are far below the real ones.

