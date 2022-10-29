Ultimatum to provoke Bolsonaro’s defeat

Today, an unprecedented campaign began: Nem Todo Herói Usa Capa, a national campaign that got the support of some of the greatest actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers stars like Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Samuel L. Jackson ended up joining the campaign in favor of Lula, who will try to defeat President Jair Bolsonaro next Sunday, 30.

You can check the publications of these stars by clicking here, and the commotion was so great, one of the most talked about topics of the entire day, that it was obvious that Lula would end up interacting with the #NemTodoHeróiUsaCapa campaign.

In your twitterresponding to a post by Robert Downey Jr., the candidate used a scene from Avengers: Endgame already heavily parodied. Here Lula puts him in the place of Iron Man and puts the current President Jair Bolsonaro as Thanos. Check it out below:

But nothing is decided. The 2nd round of democratic elections will take place next Sunday, the 30th. Vote.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT AVENGERS: ENDGAME:

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand was consecrated as the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!