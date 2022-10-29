Universal Pictures President Wants ‘Fast & Furious’ FEMALE spin-off

In an interview with Business Insider, Donna Langleypresident of Universal Picturesrevealed that he would love to see a spin-off of ‘Fast and furious‘ focused on the female cast.

“Like Vin Diesel, I would also love to see a [spin-off] female of ‘Fast and Furious’. We have a lot of amazing women in the franchise and we still have the wonderful addition of Brie Larson to the cast. I would love to see a film focused on the female cast.”

Previously, the actress Charlize Theron commented on a possible film derived from her character, the cyber-terrorist villain cipher. if the Helen Mirren bump, she definitely accepts.

“We were just on set [juntas] for two days, and I was really, really shocked. And I probably couldn’t help myself from it. But I thought this would be a great opportunity to really try and tell her, thank you for, you know, everything she’s given me.”

He added: “I’m just a spectator. I just like watching your movies. But she is a woman who really inspires me for the choices she makes, the amount of compassion she has – not just for herself but for the rest of the world and the time and energy she spends. I just think she is incredibly talented.”

The tenth Fast will mark the debut of Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno in the franchise. Names such as Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang.

Universal confirmed that fast and furious 10 will open on May 19, 2023. The direction, before franchise veteran Justin Lin, will now be directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk).

