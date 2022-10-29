US reconnaissance drone flies for several hours near Crimea

The unmanned aerial vehicle reached an altitude of more than 15 kilometers passing through the airspace of Greece and Bulgaria to the Black Sea.

Sputnik – A US Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance drone, which departed from an air base in Sicily, has been circling for several hours at an altitude of 17 km over the neutral waters of the Black Sea near Crimea, according to the Flightradar24 portal.

Sevastopol city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that in the early hours of Saturday (29) Black Sea Fleet ships repelled a drone attack in the waters of Sevastopol Bay, adding that no installations were hit and the situation was under control.

All aerial drones were shot down. In addition to the air vehicles, according to preliminary information, the Russian military also destroyed a surface water drone, the governor said.

According to data from Flightradar24 – a service that allows real-time tracking of the movements of air assets – a reconnaissance drone took off from the Catania airfield, located on the Italian island of Sicily, at 5:44 am Moscow time (23:44 GMT). ).

According to the manufacturer, the Global Hawk was developed for reconnaissance and surveillance. It is capable of flying at high altitudes for more than 30 hours, has the ability to image large areas of the surface with high resolution in virtually real time and is capable of operating in any weather conditions, both day and night.

