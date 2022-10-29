User flight and freedom of expression: Twitter will be a big challenge for Elon Musk – News

After comings and goings and even a lawsuit in court, billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the purchase of Twitter. In his early days in office, the new owner fired some of the company’s executives — including CEO Parag Agrawal and chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde. According to reports, the two were “escorted” out of the social network’s headquarters. Along with them, CFO Ned Segal was also terminated from the company.

Others are due to leave soon. Bret Taylor, president of the company since November of last year, made an update on LinkedIn that hinted that he will no longer be in the position.

Musk himself is expected to be acting chairman of Twitter in the coming months, say sources familiar with the matter.

The management change is just the first step of the changes that the social network must face. Analysts and investors point to a series of political and administrative problems and challenges that the world’s richest man must face now that he rules the social network.





Elon Musk himself seems fully aware of the difficulties of now owning a network that has made him so famous and influential — and where he has 111 million followers. These complex issues to manage (and the high price tag) were likely behind what made Musk try to back out of the purchase.

In an open letter to investors, published on the social network itself shortly after confirming the purchase, Musk said that Twitter “obviously cannot become a hellish landscape free for all, where anything can be said without consequences!”







Hours later, the executive tweeted that “the bird has been released”, in reference to the company’s blue symbol. He also said that the social network will have “a content moderation board with widely differing viewpoints” charged with banning and establishing accounts and creating guidelines for the company’s content.





Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council conventions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

In response, industry commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted: “In Europe, the bird will fly according to EU rules”, which shows that a totally free social network could face political problems very soon – and in territories where Tesla, another of Musk’s companies, sells a lot of cars.







Despite all these signals — which range from advertisers to the billionaire’s “fan” base — Elon did not elaborate on how he will balance free speech and moderation. The most immediate problem is precisely a possible conflict between part of the site’s most valuable user base, influential personalities with a profile on the social network and advertisers.

Advertisers look for some security to expose the brand on a platform without aggressive content, pornography or name calling. Advertisers already find this type of environment on Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta social networks — Facebook and Instagram, two of the tech giants.







Musk fans, on the other hand, are generally adept at what they call “freedom of speech”, which often means threatening people and groups on the social network. The social network’s current content policy provides for the banning of those who bully on the platform. Even permanent punishments, as was the case with former US President Donald Trump.

Despite signaling that he shouldn’t return to Twitter even with the new owner, Trump said — in a post from his platform, Truth Social — that the platform is now “in sensible hands.”

For those who plan to make the social network “the most respected advertising platform in the world”, as I said in the letter to investors, the need to moderate content (and a lot!) is quite clear.





Influential users

There is still the portion of the platform’s users that doesn’t seem to match the “culture wars” of such fans. This is the case with influential politicians (Barack Obama has 133 million followers), journalists and artists, who give fundamental importance to conversations on the social network — which has “only” 238 million users, much less than Facebook’s billions.

This portion of the audience may migrate to other platforms after some kind of relaxation of ban rules and content moderation.

Twitter’s most engaged users themselves, those who use the social network six or seven days a week and tweet about three to four times a week, are already leaving the platform.

These users represent less than 10% of the general monthly audience, but they generate 90% of all tweets and half of global revenue. The most active users have been in “absolute decline” since the beginning of the pandemic, a Twitter researcher wrote in an internal document.





The survey also found a shift in interests over the past two years among Twitter’s most active English-speaking users, which could make the platform less attractive to advertisers.

Cryptocurrency and content that includes nudity and pornography are the fastest growing topics of interest among the most active English-speaking users, according to the report. And interest in news, sports and entertainment is waning. Tweets on these topics are the most desirable for advertisers.

The social network is also losing a devastating number of more active users who have an interest in fashion or celebrities, like the Kardashian family, and are moving to platforms like Instagram and TikTok, one researcher wrote.

And even if he says he doesn’t want to make money from Twitter, Musk will need to — after all, he paid tens of billions of dollars for the platform. How he will manage to balance freedom of expression, content moderation and maintenance of the user base while growing the social network seems to be an almost impossible challenge in his management.



