Vasco has 3 players called up for the Brazilian National Team

The coach of the Brazilian men’s under-20 team, Ramon Menezes, called up this Friday for two friendlies against the Chilean national team in the category. The games will be held on November 17 and 20, in Santiago, on the eve of the Qatar World Cup.

These will be the last two commitments of the Brazilian under-20 team before the South American under-20, which has not been played since 2019 – on that occasion, Ecuador was champion and Brazil finished in fifth place, outside the classification zone for the Under-20 World Cup. Of the last four editions of the World Cup, the Selection has only participated once – in 2015, when it was runner-up.

The presentation of the Brazilian under-20 team is scheduled for November 13.

In the first three calls, Ramon listed 51 athletes – he played in Bahia in March and two international tournaments in June and September (Brazil was champion in Espírito Santo and runner-up in Maldonado, Uruguay).

With the clashes with Chile, the Selection will face the fifth South American selection in the short period of Ramon Menezes at the head of the category. Before, they won twice against Uruguay (7-0, in Cariacica, and 1-0, in Maldonado), drew with Argentina (1-1) and also beat Paraguay and Ecuador (5-2 and 4-1, respectively, in the capixaba tournament).

see the list

goalkeepers:

Mycael – Athletico Paranaense

Kaique – Palmeiras

Kauã – Flamengo

Sides:

Joao Moreira – Sao Paulo

Arthur – America Mineiro

Cuiabano – Gremio

Kaiki Bruno – Cruise

Defenders:

Weverton – Cruise

Douglas Mendes – Red Bull Bragantino

Robert – Corinthians

Lucas Beraldo – Sao Paulo

Midfielders:

Marlon Gomes – Vasco da Gama

Pedro Lima – Palmeiras

Andrey – Vasco da Gama

Felipe Amaral – Ponte Preta

Matheus França – Flamengo

Victor Hugo – Flamengo

Attackers:

Vitor Roque – Athletico Paranaense

Erick Marcus – Vasco da Gama

Marcos Leonardo – Santos

Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo

Angelo – Santos

Matheus Martins – Fluminense