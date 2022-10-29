Vasco has two suspended players, who may have anticipated the farewell

O Vasco will have the absence of defender Quintero and left-back Edimar, suspended for the third yellow card. Both were warned in the 3-2 defeat to Sampaio Corrêa, last Thursday, in São Januário, and are out of the game against Ituano, on November 6, at Novelli Júnior, in Itu, for the last round of the Series. B.

Quintero did not even enter the field and was booked on the bench, due to a complaint, in the 36th minute of the second half. The game marked the defender’s farewell. He will not have his contract renewed, after the end of his contract, which ends on December 31 of this year.

In addition to embittering the reserve, Quintero is Colombian and occupies a foreign spot in the squad, which facilitated Vasco’s decision not to renew the defender’s contract. It is worth noting that only five foreign players can be listed for a match.

+ Vasco can still go up this Friday, check the Serie B table

The Colombian was hired from Fortaleza for the Carioca Championship. He quickly won the title and remained in this condition until the defeat by Grêmio, by 2 to 1, in Porto Alegre, for the 29th round of Serie B. In all, he played 34 games, the last in the rout over Náutico, by 4 to 1, in São Januário, the only one who came off the bench, and scored a goal, in the 3-0 victory over Operário, in the first round.

ANOTHER GOODBYE?

Suspended, Edimar may also have played the last match for Vasco. Like Quintero, the left-back also has a contract until December 31, but has a renewal agreement for another year in case of access to Serie A. However, due to his advanced age, 36 years old, the player is unlikely to stay.

Without Edimar, Jorginho has Paulo Victor, who is in the position, and Luiz Henrique, midfielder of origin, but who played with the coach as a left-back in the final stretch of the second half, in Vasco’s victory over Novorizontino, by 3 to 0, in São Januário.

Edimar is the player in the squad that most played for Vasco this season, with 50 matches. The winger did not score, but gave three assists, one of them for Andrey Santos’ goal, Vasco’s second in the defeat to Sampaio Corrêa, last Thursday.