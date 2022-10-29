Verstappen beats Mercedes to secure pole for Mexican GP

Max Verstappen will start on pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix this Sunday (30). The two-time world champion was fastest in qualifying for the 20th time in his F1 career, his sixth of the season.

Mercedes, which led the last free practice, could not beat the Red Bull driver’s lap of 1:17.775. George Russell will start in second, while Lewis Hamilton starts in P3.

Sergio Perez had to settle for fourth. The Mexican wants to win at home for the first time, but will have a complicated mission with his teammate starting in the position of honor.

Ferrari will start in fifth position with Carlos Sainz. Charles Leclerc starts from P7, as Valtteri Bottas put Alfa Romeo in sixth position.

Q1: 18 minutes, the last five are out

Mick Schumacher clocked 1:21.024s in the early stages of Q1. Alexander Albon improved to 1:20.859s.

With 11 minutes remaining in Q1, Tsunoda took the lead, but it was short lived. Perez scored 1:20.405 and jumped to P1.

Perez didn’t last long in the lead. With a high time, the Mexican saw Leclerc go almost a second faster and lead Q1.

Hamilton and Verstappen exchanged better sectors, with the Briton being the fastest in the first sector.

In the last sector, the Mercedes driver lost a lot of time and took P3, while the reigning world champion scored 1:19.222 and climbed to first position.

Hamilton scored 1:19.169 and took P1, just 53 thousandths faster than Verstappen.

Those eliminated were, respectively, Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll, Albon and Nicholas Latifi in the last position. Stroll will start in last position after the three-place grid penalty received after the US GP.

Q2: 15 minutes, the last five are eliminated

With the green light, Hamilton quickly took to the track. McLaren and Ferrari followed the Mercedes driver.

Hamilton scored 1:18.552s, while Russell 1:18.565s. A lot of balance between the Mercedes driver duo, as only 13 thousandths separated them.

Verstappen moved up to P3 with 1:18.934s, but was surpassed by Valtteri Bottas in 0.154s.

Guanyu Zhou, Bottas’ teammate at Alfa Romeo, was P10 and was securing the team with two drivers in contention for pole.

Alonso improved his time and took P9, pushing Zhou to the eliminations as Daniel Ricciardo was last among the 10 vying for pole in Q3.

Ferrari, at last, showed that it was also in the fray. Sainz was just eight thousandths slower than Hamilton to put the Mercedes in P2.

Among those eliminated, Ricciardo, Zhou, Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen – who will start in penultimate with the penalty of five places.

Q3: 12 minutes that define pole position

Verstappen, Hamilton and Russell fought a sector-by-sector battle for the fastest lap. Hamilton was fastest in the second sector, but Verstappen set a time of 1:17.947 to secure provisional pole.

Russell was faster than Hamilton, while the seven-time champion had his lap disallowed for exceeding the track limits.

There was still one attempt left.

Verstappen improved his lap to 1:17.775s, increasing Russell’s lead to 0.304s. Russell will start second and Hamilton third. Perez will start in P4.

Check out the starting grid for the F1 Mexican GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’17.775s

2) George Russell (Mercedes) 1’18.079s

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’18.084s

4) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 1’18.128s

5) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’18.351s

6) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’18.401s

7) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’18.555s

8) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’18.721s

9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’18.939s

10) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’19.010s

11) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’19.325s

12) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’19.476s

13) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’19.589s

14) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’19.672s

15) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’20.419s

16) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’20.419s

17) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes) 1’20.859s

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’21.167s

19) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari) 1’19.833s

20) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’20.520s

