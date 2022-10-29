Verstappen could beat Hamilton’s all-time record in Mexico; understand

Even with the title of the current Formula 1 season already guaranteed, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) has the opportunity to break a historic record in the category at this weekend’s Mexican GP.

The Dutchman, who overthrew Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) from the title of champion of the category also last year, can precisely surpass his rival in the number of points conquered in the same year.

The Red Bull driver has 391 points from 19 GPs and, if he wins this Sunday’s race, he will surpass the 413 achieved by the Briton in 2019.

The index achieved by Hamilton in the season in question – which featured 21 races in total and did not count on the sprint race – entered the Formula 1 record books and, in 2020 and 2021, the champions did not pass close to the mark.

Even if he fails to win in Mexico, Verstappen has a “knife and cheese” in his hand to take the Mercedes star’s 22-point lead.

After this Sunday’s race, the 20th of the year, there are still two stages left in the current season: the São Paulo GP, on November 13, and the Abu Dhabi GP, the following weekend.

In addition to Verstappen’s individual title, Formula 1 has also already defined the constructors’ champion: it is Red Bull, Verstappen’s team that secured the feat in the US GP.