Video filmed in Japan shows shark of prehistoric species 80 million years old? True – MonitorR7

The video of a “fish” circulates on the internet with the claim that the animal is 80 million years old. The statement left doubts about the possibility of an individual with this dating, but it is true.

According to fossils, the fish — more specifically a frill shark ( Chlamydoselachus anguineus ) — is an animal that has existed for 80 million years. This makes the species one of the oldest still alive.

The controversy on social media occurs when we confuse just one creature living 80 million years ago. But the finding is just a misunderstanding of the online environment.

“80 million-year-old prehistoric shark, also known as the frilled shark, discovered in Awashima, Japan,” the post reads.

Even so, the species is prehistoric and inhabits deep waters (between 600 m to 11,000 m). These animals were considered extinct, until they were seen again in recent decades.







The very rare record posted on Twitter is from 2007, and was filmed in waters off Awashima Island, Japan.

The last times snake sharks were seen were in 2015, in Australia, and in 2017, in Portugal.





The video that generated the confusion was recorded by the Awashima Marine Park. After capturing the animal, a team identified it as a 1.6 m female. Due to the state of health, the animal ended up relocated in a pool with sea water.

She swam for a while there, but died shortly thereafter. The age of the animal is not known for sure. However, the life expectancy of the species is approximately 25 years.