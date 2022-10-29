What happened to Hu Jintao, the former Chinese leader withdrawn from the Communist Party congress?

It was the only disturbance in one of the most carefully choreographed events in China: the country’s former top leader Hu Jintao was suddenly ushered out of the closing ceremony of the quinquennial congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

The congress, at which Chinese leaders are anointed to office, is the most important political event for the party clinging to power. Every detail—from the outcome of your elections to the way you serve your tea—is planned. Nothing happens out of the script. Nothing out of the script is allowed to occur.

But this year, it did.

Chinese President Xi JInping (left) looks at former President Hu Jintao (right) moments before he is withdrawn from the Chinese Communist Party congress Photograph: Noel Celis/AFP

The nearly 2,000 delegates to the congress had just cast their votes to elect the prestigious Central Committee. Then, two men ushered Hu—who seemed reluctant to let go—out of the Great Hall of the People.in Beijing.

The moment, captured on video by journalists who had been allowed into the venue minutes before, caused doubts and rampant speculation. Hu, 79, was stricken with a health problem, as China’s state-run media later reported? Or was he purged in a dramatic display by the current leader, Xi Jinping, for the whole world to see?

“It was an appalling episode — even in Mao’s day, you didn’t see any dramatic disruption like this at the congress,” said Chinese policy expert Victor Shih of the University of California, San Diego.

The world may never know the answer, given the absolute secrecy at the highest levels of Chinese politics. But the decoupage of footage from the episode provides some additional detail and context about the much-scrutinized moment.

In the minutes leading up to Hu’s retreat, he appears to be picking up a document from the rostrum of senior leaders and retired elders.

The man on your left, Li Zhanshu, who was leaving the party’s third highest position of authority, quickly intervenes, covering the paper with a red folder. Then he pushes the document away from Hu, whispering something in her ear.

Image shows Hu Jintao (left) next to Li Zhanshu (right) moments before the former is withdrawn from the CCP Congress. Zhanshu talks to Jintao after he tries to grab a document on the table Photograph: Mark Cristino / EFE

It was unclear what this document was, but all authorities seemed to have documents. The photo of one of the pages, recorded later, showed a list of names accompanied by the expression “Central Committee”.

The congress was about to announce the new Central Committee, which would make it clear that Xi had expelled elements perceived as moderates in favor of his loyal supporters. Senior party leaders and retired elders have great influence over the selection.

Delegates had not yet voted on amendments to the party constitution, approving Xi’s report on progress over the previous five years, nor the internal discipline report. The amendments, revealed later, reaffirmed Xi’s importance as the “core” of the party.

Previous party summits have been the scene of political maneuvering and humiliation by former leaders. In 1959, the party formally adopted a resolution denouncing Peng Dehuaia high-ranking military officer, after he criticized economic policies of Mao Tse-tung. During the Cultural Revolutionmany leaders, including Xi Jinping’s father, Xi Zhongxun, were purged or publicly humiliated. But those moments took place before the internet age — and they were clearly intentional.

It is unknown whether Hu’s withdrawal was planned, and many analysts advised against jumping to conclusions. The apparent chaos in the moments that followed had led many to consider the scene unscripted.

Below, see the video of Hu Jintao’s withdrawal and the details of each recorded moment:

Xi looks to the side of the room. An aide approaches Xi, talks to him, and touches a sheet of paper with his right hand. The aide bows, then towards Hu — who watched the previous interaction out of the corner of his eye, seeming to listen intently to what was being said.

As Xi watches, the aide grabs Hu’s right arm, as if trying to lift him off the seat. Hu resists, joining his arm to his body. The man then tries to lift the former maximum leader from the chair by pulling him from behind, by the armpits, but again fails to remove him. Hu then tries to take the paper in front of Xi, who holds it on the table.

Video frame showing the moment Hu Jintao tries to take the role of Xi Jinping as he is removed from the Chinese Communist Party Congress

When the aide finally manages to persuade Hu to stand up, Li Zhanshu, the No. 3 authority, starts to stand up looking like he wants to intercede in the situation. And the authority beside him — Wang Huningthen No. 5 of the party — discreetly pulls Li back into the seat.

Capture the moment when Hu Jintao is taken away by security; Li (third from left to right) stands up to intercede, but Wang Huning (last from right) seems to rebuke him with a tap on the back

Li and Wang staged a changing of the guard at the pinnacle of Chinese power: the Politburo Standing Committee, announced the next day.

Li reached retirement age—and was going to leave anyway. Wang is the party’s leading theorist and has served as an adviser and ideologue to Xi and Hu; he was promoted to No. 4 in the power hierarchy and is considered close to Xi.

With the Politburo Standing Committee filled with his allies, Xi will face little resistance to his agenda, which includes boosting national security and reshaping the global order to better serve Beijing’s interests. None of the new leaders have enough experience or youth to be considered a possible successor to Xi.

As two aides begin to remove Hu from his seat, the former leader stops and says something to Xi, who nods briefly, not turning fully to look at his predecessor.

Moment when Hu Jintao (standing) speaks and touches Xi Jinping (sitting far right) as he is removed from the Chinese Communist Party Congress; Xi does not answer Photograph: Andy Wong/AP

Hu then puts his left hand on his shoulder. Li Keqiang, the Chinese prime minister. Li also nods his head and also doesn’t turn all the way back.

Next, Hu Jintao touches the shoulder of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (seated, second from left to right); politician also does not seem to respond to the former leader Photograph: Noel Celis/AFP

The prime minister has long been seen as Hu’s ally and protégé. He rose through the ranks of the party through leadership roles in the Communist Youth League, the party organization that Hu presided over in the past.

At least two other people seated at the front rostrum have old alliances with Hu: the outgoing No. 4, Wang Yangand Deputy Prime Minister Hu Chunhuawho were also members of the Communist Youth League.

The new roster of senior officials, revealed the next day, excluded the trio perceived as Hu’s protege, breaking with a tradition of balancing different factions of the party in the lead.

When Hu is ushered out of the hall, he passes behind 19 other senior party officials seated at the same long table. Almost no one gave any indication that anything unusual was taking place. Some officials talked to each other at the time. Most stared ahead.

Officials look ahead or talk to each other as Hu Jintao is led out of the Chinese Communist Party congress Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Wu Guoguang, a professor at the University of Victoria in Canada who worked as an adviser to a former Chinese prime minister, said he preferred not to speculate on what happened. But he said he was surprised by the icy reaction from the authorities.

“There was Hu Jintao, the former top leader of your party, a man who gave so many of you so many opportunities in politics, and how did you treat him?” Professor Wu said in an interview with columnist Li Yuan of the Teams. “This incident demonstrated the tragic reality of Chinese politics and the fundamental lack of decency and humanity in the Communist Party.”

After Hu’s departure, the closing ceremony continued, with his empty front rostrum seat as only reminder of disturbance. For most people in China, such an episode may never exist. Chinese censors limited search results for Hu’s name on social media to official profile posts, and none mentioned his removal. The state TV news program showed Hu voting and later the empty seat during the ceremony without any explanation.

Late Saturday night, the state news agency Xinhua acknowledged for the first time that Hu left the room, tweeting that he “didn’t feel” well, and they took him to rest. “Now he is much better,” the tweet read. However, Twitter is blocked in China, and neither Xinhua nor any other state media outlet has posted any similar explanation inside the Chinese firewall, which has fueled further speculation about the incident.

Regardless of what happened, the symbolism was unmistakable. A former top leader, historically the only person with the stature to challenge the current leader, has been removed from the scene. That left only one actor in the spotlight: Xi, on the cusp of his third term as China’s most powerful leader in decades. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO