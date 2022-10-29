What is H. pylori, the bacteria that can disrupt digestion and cause gastrointestinal problems

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – I never knew what it means to have a normal digestion. This is especially difficult when your profession focuses on eating.

As a food reporter, I tend to go out to dinner a few times a week. Since hitting the road these past few months to explore restaurants across the country for the The New York Timesback-to-back dinners have been the norm. My stomach problems – constipation, gastric reflux, diarrhea, etc. – have been present throughout my life. But this job made them worse.

I know I know. Making money to go out to dinner? Your life must be so hard! And I admit that sometimes I feel good after a meal at the restaurant. Great, actually. But more often, I’m stuck on the couch for hours with an upset stomach.

As a teenager, I told my doctor about my digestive problems, and she told me I had gastric reflux. I started storing antacid pills in all my bags, but all they provided was temporary relief. I had tests for food allergies, but nothing came up.

A few months ago, when I started my restaurant trips, I was in pain almost every night. My partner asked me to see a gastroenterologist. I discovered that a type of bacteria that under a microscope looks almost like a spiral mass was wreaking havoc on my stomach lining. The bacterium is called Helicobacter pylori, H. pylori for short, and lives in half the world’s population.

Half of the world’s population has H. pylori, a type of bacteria that can disrupt digestion. So why isn’t the problem better known? Photograph: Cat O’Neil/The New York Times

THE H. pylori evolved in human microbiomes for at least 100,000 years. It came to greater prominence in 2005 when Australian doctors Dr. Barry J. Marshall and Dr. J. Robin Warren won the Nobel Prize physiology or medicine for discovering the link between the bacterium and peptic ulcers.

Continues after advertising

Many people carry H. pylori in their stomachs without negative consequences, but for some, it can move into the mucus layer of the stomach and cause a range of problems, from stomach inflammation to ulcers and stomach cancer, said Nina Salama, a microbiologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. , in Seattle.

Many people who have H. pylori they likely contracted it during early childhood through contact, such as sharing food or breathing aerosols released from vomit, Salama said. It can also be transmitted through food that has not been cleaned or cooked safely, or through water contaminated with the bacteria.

THE H. pylori it is more prevalent in certain parts of the world such as Africa and South Asia.

As hygiene standards have improved in the United States, the H. pylori became less common in the country. Salama said some studies suggest symptoms can be controlled with diet changes, such as eating lots of fruits and vegetables or cutting down on your salt intake. There is also a treatment: a high dose of antibiotics and acid blockers taken for several days.

Before testing positive for H. pylori, I had never heard of the bacteria. THE H. pylori isn’t getting the same public attention as irritable bowel syndrome, the bowel problem currently circulating on TikTok among users who identify as “hot girls with IBS.” It isn’t discussed in the media as much as celiac disease, a chronic disorder that makes people sensitive to gluten.

But as soon as I started talking about my own issues, I found other people in food-related jobs who had tested positive for H. pylori.

Luisa Weiss, an American cookbook author based in Berlin, discovered she had the H. pylori in 2019. After years of bloating and irregular bowel movements, the positive test “felt like a release,” she said.

Continues after advertising

People don’t talk much about these types of health problems, he added, because they find it embarrassing.

“And so they don’t realize that people are in danger,” he said.

Weiss took antibiotics, but was also diagnosed with celiac disease. Although her stomach problems have improved, she is careful about what she eats. She asks others to help her test the taste of food when she is developing recipes and avoids spicy dishes in restaurants.

Aileen Corrieri stopped writing her cooking blog, Hungry Aileen, a few years ago after she learned she had the H. pylori. Like Weiss, even after the treatment, she was afraid to go back to her previous diet.

“I spend a lot of time on TikTok and YouTube watching cooking videos,” she said, “just to live through the images.”

Some studies suggest that the H. pylori may be beneficial for the esophagus or protect against asthma. But Marshall believes that people who have stomach problems and test positive for H. pylori should opt for antibiotics.

I finished my antibiotics about a month ago. It was 10 painful days where I vomited while exercising, spent an entire day nauseous and constantly had a bitter, metallic taste in my mouth. In a few days I will see my doctor again and find out if the bacteria are gone.

Continues after advertising

I’ve eaten at a few restaurants since then, but it’s hard to say if my situation has changed. I noticed, however, how much I normalized the discomfort.

I doubt my stomach pains will go away completely. But if they come back really strong, maybe next time I won’t wait 30 years to see the doctor. / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Any reproduction without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.