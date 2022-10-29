What results does Vasco need to go up in the last round? Check out!

The possibility that existed for Vasco to return to Serie A this Friday did not materialize. The team wasted a golden chance to guarantee once and for all access the day before when they were defeated by Sampaio Corrêa, in São Januário. After the victories of Ituano and Sport and the draw of Bahia, it was decreed that the last places in the First Division of 2023 will be decided only on November 6th. Four teams are fighting for two spots.

Vasco continues to depend on himself to ensure access in the final round, but will play against Ituano, away from home. For Vasco to move up this Friday, the São Paulo team would have to draw with Londrina, but they won at Estádio do Café by 2-0 and are just two points behind the Rio team.

To gain access in the last round without depending on others, Vasco cannot lose to Ituano. A win or a draw takes Jorginho’s team to Serie A.

In case of a simple defeat, Vasco would still have another chance to gain access – he would have to hope that Sport does not thrash Vila Nova, in Goiânia, by a five-goal difference and for a defeat of Bahia to CRB, in Maceió, by at least three goals difference.

Bahia drew 1-1 with Guarani, at home, reaching the same 59 points as Vasco, but is ahead with two more goals. The tricolor team also needs at least one tie to seal the spot.

Another team that can reach Vasco is Sport, which beat Operário this Friday by 5 to 1. Leão went to 56 points, while Ituano has 57 and Vasco and Bahia have 59. , Sport would still need to thrash Vila Nova and take the difference in goal difference, which is seven for Bahia and five for Vasco.

Vasco and Ituano will face off on Sunday next week, November 6, for the 38th and final round of Serie B. The ball rolls at 18:30 (Brasília time) at the Novelli Júnior Stadium, in Itu.