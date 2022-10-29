What the characters look like in real life » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Warning: Contains spoilers for Wendell & Wild.The Netflix animation Wendell & Wild features a recognizable talent cast behind its colorful characters. The film, directed by The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline director Henry Selick tells the story of Kat Elliot, an orphan girl who has lived a troubled life since the death of her parents. When she returns to her hometown, she is branded a Hell Maiden, someone capable of summoning demons to the Land of the Living, and tricked into summoning the titular Wendell and Wild under the promise of her parents to be brought back to life.

Wendell & Wild features a large set of actors with backgrounds in animation and live action. As such, all the interpreters involved have prior experience that more than justifies them for their respective roles. Here’s a look at all of Henry Selick’s characters Wendell & Wild and what the actors cast in the roles look like in real life.

Keegan-Michael Key as Wendell

Keegan-Michael Key voices Wendell, the most serious of the titular demons in Wendell & Wild who want to raise money to build a theme park. Key is best known as a co-creator and co-star of the comedy show Key and Peel alongside Jordan Peele, and the two also worked together on crazy tv and the movies Keanu and Toy Story 4. Key also stars as Josh Skinner in Schmigadon!which earned him a Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards nomination for Best Actor, and he currently stars as the character Reed Sterling on Hulu’s restart.

Jordan Peele So Wild

Jordan Peele voices Wild, the goofy of the titular demonic characters who also wants to raise money to build a theme park in Wendell & Wild. Peele co-created and co-starred in the comedy show Key and Peel alongside Keegan-Michael Key, and he also co-created The Last GO and the 2019 renaissance The Twilight Zone. In recent years, Peele has become more famous for writing and directing horror films such as Go out, Weand Nowith Go out even earning him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Lyrics Ross as Kat Elliott

Lyric Ross voices Kat Elliot, the main character of Wendell & Wild who summons Wendell and Wild to the Land of the Living as she struggles to come to terms with her past and her new role as a Hell Maiden. Ross is best known for being part of the cast of These are U.S as Deja Pearson, the adopted daughter of Randall and Beth Pearson. Ross also had small roles in the films Rogers Park and canal streetand she is set to play a currently undisclosed role in the upcoming MCU show Iron heart.

Angela Bassett as Sister Heley

Angela Bassett dubs the Wendell & Wild character Sister Heley, a teacher at Kat’s school and the previous Hell Maiden. Bassett made her debut as Tina Turner in What does love have to do with it? and since then, she has starred in movies and television shows as Olympus has fallenand American Horry Story: Coven, the latter of which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Bassett currently stars as Athena Grant-Nash in 9-1-1and she is set to reprise her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

James Hong as Bests Dad

James Hong voices Father Bests, the corrupt principal of Kat’s school in Wendell & Wild. Hong has over 650 film and television credits as of 2022, making him one of the most prolific actors of all time. Some of his most notable roles include Kahn in ChinatownHannibal Chew at Ridley Scott’s Blade Runnerthe maître d’ in Seinfeld episode “The Chinese Restaurant”, and Gong Gong among the cast of Everything everywhere at the same time.

Sam Zelaya as Raul Cocolotl

Sam Zelaya voices Raul Cocolotl, a transgender student in Wendell & Wild who befriends Kat at her new school. In 2022, Zelaya was cast in the short film dolls alongside Hava Carvajal and Billy Herring. Besides that, Wendell & Wild is the only project in which Zelaya participated.

Smart Tamara as Siobhan Klaxon

Tamara Smart voices Siobhan Klaxon, a kind-hearted but clingy classmate of Kat and the daughter of Irmgard and Lane Klaxon, the main antagonists of Wendell & Wild. Smart made her debut as Enid Nightshade, one of the main characters on CBBC. the worst witch. She has since starred as Louise Fulci in Are you afraid of the DarkJuliet Butler in Artemis Fowland Jade Wesker on Netflix resident Evil.

Maxine Peake as Irmgard Klaxon

Maxine Peake voices Irmgard Klaxon, one of the Wendell & Wild‘s main antagonists trying to build a private prison on Rust Bank. Peake is best known for playing Twinkle in dinnersVeronica Ball in Shamelessand Martha Costello in Silk. Peake recently played Anne Williams in the miniseries A-N-A and was cast in the sci-fi thriller Awake.

David Harewood as Lane Klaxon

David Harewood voices Lane Klaxon, husband of Irmgard Klaxon and one of the other main antagonists of Wendell & Wild. Harewood is best known for playing the character David Estes in Homeland and both Cyborg Superman and J’onn J’onzz, aka Martian Manhunter, in supergirl and other shows on The CW’s Arrowverse. Recently, Harewood narrated The Abominable Snow Baby by Terry Pratchet and played himself in the Amazon series Ten per cent.

Ving Rhames as Buffalo Belzer

Ving Rhames voices Buffalo Belzer, father of Wendell and Wild and ruler of the underworld. Rhames is best known for his roles in films such as Dawn of the Dead, pulp Fictionand the Mission Impossible franchise. For animation, Rhames notably voiced the character Cobra Bubbles in Lilo & Ponto and its various sequels.

Wendell & Wild Cast and Supporting Characters

Gary Gatewood as Delroy Elliot — Gary Gatewood voices Kat’s father, Delroy Elliot. Gatewood played Harry Reynolds in an episode of NBC grimm. He later had a small cameo as a bouncer in the cast of Timmy’s Flaw: Mistakes were made.

Gabrielle Dennis as Wilma Elliot — Gabrielle Dennis voices Kat’s mother, Wilma Elliot. Dennis starred as in The game and played Tilda Johnson in Luke Cage. She currently stars in the HBO series A sketch show of a black lady and will be in the comedy series The Big Door Prize.

Natalie Martinez as Marianna Cocolotl — Natalie Martinez plays the character Marianna Cocolotl, mother of Raul trying to take down Klax Korp in Wendell & Wild. Martinez starred as Chase in the Earth-I and Dayna Furgens in The stand. Martinez is cast in the next drama bad monkey alongside Vince Vaughn and Michelle Monaghan.