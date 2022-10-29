what will change with the update for apple devices

Whoever acquired the new version of the iPhone 14, faced certain adaptation problems in relation to the changes. However, what caught our attention was the sequence of errors, such as backup failures, unresponsive functionality and the dreaded slow processing. Unfortunately, the number of complaints has not stopped rising, requiring an effort from the brand that is among the most valuable in the world, presenting itself as a leader in the technology sector.

What’s New in iOS 16.1

Fitness+ in Brazil: the physical exercise application was released for Brazilians and now it is not necessary to have the Apple Watch just access the cell phone checking the plans that cost from R$ 29.90.

Application view: view apps on the home screen in a drop-down manner, for example, the Uber ride and notifications.

Photo library: sharing photos is made easier with Fototeca, a shared library of images between family and friends.

Update your iPhone



To have access to all patches, you need to keep your operating system up to date and not all devices update automatically. iOS 16.1. It is only compatible with models later than the 2nd generation iPhone SE and from iPhone 8 onwards, considering recent versions.

Go to ”Settings” and select ”General”, clicking on ”Software Update”. Finish the action by selecting ”Download and Install”, after checking the ”Terms of Conditions” that must be accepted to release the modifications.

A more flexible design

The great novelty of this new version of the iPhone 14 added to the potential of the iOS 16.1 system is related to the greater customization of the interface. An old device need was the ability to easily change the home screen, add gadgets and make the experience unique. This is slowly changing, given the flexibility to add different icons, change colors, and even see the exact amount of battery remaining.