WhatsApp: Groups will have more than a thousand participants

In order to provide the best experiences to users of the Whatsapp, the application undergoes a series of innovations frequently. New features are released in messenger, and according to information, the next one will be very useful for group participants.

This is because, recently, the Whatsapp informed that an increase in the number of participants in the groups could be made soon. It is important to note that this capacity has already been increased twice.

Groups with more participants

This year, the WhatsApp development laboratory carried out some tests to increase the number of participants in the groups, reaching 512 members.

However, tests showed that WhatsApp has the ability to accommodate even more people in groups, totaling 1,024 participating users.

The WABetaInfo portal, a site specialized in information about the Whatsappannounced that the company responsible for the messenger has accelerated the launch of the new feature, also considering that many companies use this feature to increase their communication efficiency.

Devices that use the beta version of the application will receive the updated platform and, for others, access will be made available gradually.

New WhatsApp feature allows messages to be deleted for everyone within 60 hours

As the most used instant messaging application in the country, the Whatsapp frequently releases new functions to provide the best experience for messenger users.

This time, a new tool is being tested to enable the user to erase the message for everyone after longer shipping time than currently allowed.

60h to delete messages on WhatsApp

The time allowed for the message to be deleted for everyone is currently 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. However, with the new update, this time may be increased to 60 hours.

While the feature can be a big disadvantage for those who take a long time to respond to messages in the app, it will be quite beneficial for those who have sent a message to the wrong person or regret having sent any content to their contact.

The “delete for everyone” feature was launched in the year 2017. However, when launched, the deadline for the message to be deleted from the conversation for everyone was 7 minutes. Seeing the need to increase the time, the Whatsapp launched a longer deadline, which is the current one, of almost 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The new tool does not yet have a release date, however, it is already being tested.

How to delete messages?

To delete a message, the user must hold their finger on the content sent to select it. When you stabilize it, at the top of the screen, click on the trash can icon and select the option: “delete for me” or “delete for everyone”.

The news was announced through the official Twitter account of the social network. In the text, the administrators wrote that “now” people “will have a little more than two days” to delete the messages.