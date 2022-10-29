WhatsApp starts testing AMAZING new functionality; users are surprised

You sure use WhatsApp, right? So you need to be careful about your use of the messaging app. After all, there is a new feature present in the app and it can be very useful for its users. Get to know it better by reading our article.

New WhatsApp functionality

A new functionality has emerged in group chats on Whatsapp, the possibility to see users’ photos in the chat area. According to the website WABetaInfothe function already exists since the beta version for iPhone of the messaging application.

Namely, the new tool inserts in group conversations an icon with the user’s photo, right after the conversation bubble. Therefore, when sending a message in a group, the user’s profile image is linked to the content sent.

Functionality development

As the feature is still in the development stage and has not yet been released to the public, there is no release date.

Despite that, the WABetaInfo states that the new functionality may arrive soon for the WhatsApp Desktop beta. With the new update, it will be possible to immediately recognize a participant within the group conversation.

It is worth noting that through the new functionality it will be possible to differentiate duplicate names in group conversations. In addition, if the user sends a message, but it is not possible to see their photo, the message will be replaced by the icon of the Whatsapp.

While the new feature is not yet available to beta testers, it will automatically appear in groups when enabled. For this to occur, it will be necessary to send a message to a group that the user is a part of, or wait for the sending.

Why was the new functionality implemented?

The new functionality of Whatsapp is already present in some chat apps and is very similar to the Telegram feature.

O WABetaInfo also states that through the tool it will be possible to obtain a greater context for sending messages, which will be displayed as a thumbnail, next to the message.

Also according to the site, the new functionality will follow the privacy options defined by the user. Furthermore, the user of Whatsapp can define whether the resource should be available to him, to all contacts or to no one.

One of the main consequences of the tool is the change of interface on the chat screen. After all, on days with many messages, several of them will be displayed with the photo next to the typed content.

Furthermore, the icon with the profile picture is something that will be activated automatically in all groups to which the user belongs. Therefore, there is no way to modify only the message that appears in the chat, as it is related to the user’s presentation thumbnail.

It is important to note that the feature is still in its development phase, so some changes may be made before the official release.

