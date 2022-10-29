Where All The Other Rogue One Characters Are During Andor Season 1

andor the first season includes some characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but most of the characters are missing from the show. The Disney+ prequel show focuses on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and the rise of the Rebellion about five years before the Rogue One team assembles to steal the Death Star plans. So far, viewers have seen Cassian interact with several new characters in the Star Wars universe, such as Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), Bix (Adria Arjona) and Vel (Faye Marsay). andor also made sure to include a few more familiar characters that connect to Cassian’s future, even if they aren’t associated yet.

O a rogue prequel showcases much more of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), giving viewers a chance to better understand her political navigation to aid the Rebellion. andor episode 8 finally included the return of Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) as he and Luthen discussed a potential collaboration for future missions. The series even had a surprise appearance for a rogue‘s Melshi as a prisoner with Cassian, while even other members of Saw Gerrera’s Partisans, such as Benthic, apparently returned. Still, there are many other characters from the movie that didn’t make an appearance. Here is where everyone else a rogue character is during andor season 1.

Where Jyn Erso is during Andor Season 1

Where a rogueThe main character of Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) is during andor season 1 was apparently revealed through Star Wars comics. Although Jyn spent much of her teenage years with Saw Gerrera, her andor return proves that she is no longer with the partisans. According to official Star Wars canon, this is because Saw dumps Jyn when she is 16. . Saw Gerrera does not return to find Jyn, leaving her to escape Tamsye Prime on her own and start a new life.

Jyn Erso’s life during andor The first season parallels the struggles Cassian and others face on the series. Just as the series focused on the Empire spreading its reach and becoming stronger on various planets, Jyn began to settle on the Outer Rim planet Skuhl and fall in love. While andor is focusing on the Empire reaching Ferrix and putting the lives of those connected to Cassian at risk, Jyn’s life on Skuhl includes putting the people she cares about in danger while the Empire searches for her.

Where is K-2SO during Andor Season 1

andor season 1 featured security droids from the KX series, but a rogueThe heroic droid K-2SO has yet to appear. It is not explicitly confirmed where K-2SO is during andor‘s events through other parts of the canon. However, it’s pretty easy to know that the droid still serves the Empire during this part of the show’s events. Cassian and K-2SO are not in Star Wars canon until sometime after 2 BBY, which is three years after andor season 1 takes place. This confirms that Cassian and other rebels have yet to find K-2SO and erase their memory and Imperial programming. Everything you know about where it is a rogue character is during andor is that K-2SO is stationed on the planet Wecacoe before meeting Cassian.

Where Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus are during Andor Season 1

Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen) and Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen) are also missing. andor season 1. These a rogue the characters’ pasts are very connected as they were both born and raised in Jedha and became Guardians of the Whills. It looks like they are still in Jedha during andor season 1, but his duties with the Guardians of the Whills are unconfirmed at this time. Once the Empire reached Jedha, the Temple of Kyber was sealed off, leaving Baze and Chirrut to no purpose. What is known is that neither Chirrut nor Baze had officially made official with Saw Gerrera and the guerrillas at this point.

Where Bodhi Rook is during Andor Season 1

Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed) eventually joins the Rebellion as a pilot, but there are hints as to where that might be. a rogue character is during andor season 1. Bodhi’s official backstory includes information on how long it took him to become a cargo pilot for the Empire. He started his journey to become a pilot two years earlier. andor takes place in Star Wars timeline by joining the Terrabe Sector Service Academy. He followed training to become an Imperial Starfighter pilot for two years, but did not qualify for the program due to low test scores. This means that Bodhi is kicked out of the starfighter program at about the same time. andor season 1 is set.

Where Orson Krennic Is During Andor Season 1

Orson Krennic’s (Ben Mendelsohn) rise to power within the Empire has been explored throughout Star Wars canonical materials. Still, there isn’t much information available about what he’s been doing during andor season 1. Based on the context of his general life, it can be determined that Krennic is in the final years of Death Star development under the command of Grand Moff Tarkin. andor 1 season is missing a rogue The character is obsessed with building the superweapon to impress the Emperor years later, so it stands to reason that completing the project is still his focus. So while Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) focuses on the rise of the Rebellion, Krennic’s attention is on the Death Star.

Where Galen Erso is during Andor Season 1

Like Orson Krennic, what is Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) doing during andor the first season is left to the clues of context. a rogue reveals that he spends time between 13 BBY and 0 BBY working for Krennic to help create the Death Star. It was around this time that Galen secretly focused his efforts on creating a flaw in the Death Star’s design. The weakness of the reactor module was hidden in the structural design of the Death Star, hidden under the name Stardust. It seems likely that Mads Mikkelsen a rogue character is still in Eadu during andor season 1.

new episodes of andor launch on Wednesdays on Disney+.