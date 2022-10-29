Where to watch, embezzlement, lineup and refereeing

Goiás and Corinthians will play from 7:30 pm (Brasília time) today (29), at Estádio da Serrinha, in a delayed match for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. The game was supposed to take place two weeks ago, but ended up being postponed by the STJD in an imbroglio over the presence of the visiting fans.

The teams are in very different contexts in the championship. Corinthians is fifth, with 57 points, and can return to the G4 in case of victory. Goiás is in 13th place, with 42 points, and has only won once in the last eight rounds, but is safe in the relegation zone — Ceará is 17th, with 34 points.

where to watch

The match is broadcast only on pay-per-view, on the Premiere channel. O UOL Score tracks everything in real time.

place and time

The game will be played at the Haile Pinheiro Stadium (Serrinha), in Goiânia, at 19:30 (Brasília time).

lineups

GOIÁS: Thaddeus; Diego; Lucas Halter, Reynaldo and Hugo; Matheus Sales, Caio Vinícius and Luan Dias (Apodi); Dadá Belmonte, Pedro Raul and Vinícius. Coach: Jair Ventura.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Gil and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz (Maycon) and Giuliano; Mateus Vital, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Coach: Vitor Pereira.

embezzlement

GOIÁS: Auremir and Maguinho (suspended), Marquinhos Gabriel and Sávio (injured), and Caetano (belongs to Corinthians) are out of the game.

CORINTHIANS: Balbuena, Renato Augusto, Adson and Gustavo Mosquito are injured and cannot play, in addition to Paulinho, who has been absent for a few months.

What do you need to know

– Goiás and Corinthians are two of the three teams with the lowest average number of shots in this year’s Brasileirão. Esmeraldino has 11.2 shots per game, and Timão has 11.5. Between the two is Avaí (11.4 submissions).

– Corinthians have not lost any of their last nine games against Goiás in the Brasileirão (W7 L2). It is the longest unbeaten streak of clashes between them in the history of the championship.

Arbitration

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa/BA) and Marcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (VAR-Fifa/MG)

Latest results

Both teams played last Wednesday (26): Goiás drew 2-2 against América-MG, and Corinthians lost 2-0 to Fluminense.