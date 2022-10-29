While Real Madrid takes Endrick, Palmeiras already has its new jewel and it’s much better

Endrick is in the sights of Real Madrid

October 28, 2022 · 2:45 PM

endrick is, in fact, one of the greatest jewels of Brazilian and world football. At the age of 16, the striker debuted as a professional palm treesis about to win a title Brazilian championship and has already scored his first two goals as a professional athlete, enchanting not only the Alviverde fans, but also rivals and fans of big European teams, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germainwho are interested in hiring you.

At just 16 years old, the player who conquered everything he played in the youth divisions of Verdão and rose to the professional team, became the youngest player to score a goal in club history. Endrick emerged in the dispute of the Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup, where he was the big name of the competition and helped Palmeiras to end the rivals’ joke, as they had never won the competition. In the end, within Allianz Parque4 to 0 over the saints and cup in hand. But in the base division of the imposing alviverde there is another gem, and many say it is even better than Endrick: Stephen, which should be integrated into the professional squad in January. He’s been putting on a show with the green shirt at Brazilian Under-17 Championship.

The last team to enter the fray to close a contract with the striker was Paris Saint-Germain, from France. The team, which already has stars the size of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, wants to make room so he can bring in Endrick in the future. Remembering that, in case of signing with any team from the Old Continent, the number 16 will only be able to transfer in 2024, when they will have turned 18 years of age. And some Verdão fans expressed themselves on social media about the giant French club’s interest in its main rare gem. Some even mocked the value that was offered: 20 million euros (about R$104 million at the current price). For much of the crowd, Endrick is worth more than the amount the French want to pay.

spanish counterattack

Fearing losing the jewel from Palmeiras to the rich French team, the Real Madrid hit the hammer and must make an official proposal to sign the player from Verdazzo. The information is from the Spanish newspaper “Brand”and sources linked to the São Paulo club already admit to losing the player at the beginning of 2025. Endrick’s termination fine revolves around 60 million euros (BRL 320 million at the current price).