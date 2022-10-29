Who calls themselves ‘gamer’ increases chances of being extremist, says research

It’s no secret that the video game medium can harbor some pretty toxic people. Now, a new study suggests that the firmer someone calls themselves a “gamer,” the more they believe it, the more likely they are to vent traits of racism and sexism.

According to Rachel Kowert, Director of Research at Take This, “When gamer identity is a big part of who you identify as a person, it seems to be reflected in what we call a toxic culture and tends to generate more exclusion than inclusion. All these things that we know exist in game spaces seem to be internalized by those who claim to be part of the community.”

The work was done in partnership with Bill Swan, professor of psychology at the University of Texas, and Alexi Martel, PHD in psychology, for the publication Frontiers in Communication. The trio interviewed hundreds of people who play video games and then asked them about their beliefs and values.

The research also points out that spaces like Discord and Steam are often home to white supremacists, especially as many young people look to video games for a community that may be missing in another aspect of their lives, and so form strong bonds there.

Despite the research results, its authors point out that it all depends on the type of people you spend your time with, and that the community itself is more important than the content or theme of the game. In addition, more research is needed and Kowert herself admits she fears her study will be taken out of context and used to attack communities, as she doesn’t believe video games are bad, nor that all gamers are extremists.