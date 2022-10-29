Who is Emily Ratajkowski? All About Brad Pitt’s New Affair

It looks like Brad Pitt’s heart has a new owner. The actor is in an affair with Gone Girl actress Emily Ratajkowski.

The actor Brad Pitt is going through a turbulent divorce with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, however, he is not the only one. According to the American website PageSix his new romantic interest, the model Emily Ratajkowski, is also going through a public divorce with the producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to information on the site, the relationship between the model and the actor is still “pretty casual”, however, he has reasons not to assume any relationship yet. The full news can be found here:

“Brad has been secretly dating some people for a while. He is afraid that Angelina is going to badmouth him to her kids, more than she already is if he has a serious girlfriend,” a source told the publication.

WHO IS EMILY RATAJKOWSKI?

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was born in the United Kingdom, but has lived her life in the United States since she was little. Born in 1991, she is primarily known for her work as an actress in the film Gone Girlin which she plays the lover of Ben Affleck that causes the fury of Rosamund Pike. She also participated in the children’s series Icarlyfor a few episodes.

Most famously, Emily participated as a model in the music video for Blurred Linesthe partnership between the singer Robin Thickeand the rappers Pharrell Williams and YOU Her participation was controversial as Emily, who was 23 at the time, appeared with her breasts out while dancing to the song.

She was married for four years to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard and together they share a son, Sylvester Apollo. However, the marriage came to an end in 2022, at the request of the model herself, who claims to have been betrayed by the producer. He did not respond to the allegations, but it appears that the allegations are true.

