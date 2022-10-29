Why is Bill Gates investing so much in farmland?

American tycoon, entrepreneur, CEO, investor, philanthropist, author and founder of the largest and most valuable software company in the world. So many titles like that don’t seem to have been enough to bill Gatesone of the biggest names in the history of computing.

That’s because last year the billionaire was considered the largest private landowner in the US. Despite being unusual, so much investment does not seem to have been simply a whim to spend money. Understand, in this article from TecMundo, the reason for Bill Gates’ large investments in land.

Farmland in the USA

Gizchina | reproduction

Agricultural land in the United States has become a concern of many scholars in recent years. In addition to the growth of properties acquired by Gates, the price of these areas grew exponentially from the 90s Here.

In addition to the price – which allows only people with high purchasing power to acquire, the massive purchase of these lands creates a unfair competition for small and medium farmers in general.

Bill Gates: How is the Microsoft billionaire currently?

The reality of these people is that of those who have spent their entire lives cultivating and working in the fields. They own the assets, but they don’t have the money, so they end up selling their land to very wealthy investors.

A CNBC report reveals that Bill Gates acquired about 97,933 hectares of farmland spread across 18 US states in less than a decade. The network also mentions other billionaires who own thousands of hectares spread across the United States.

In this case, the main reason seems simple: it is a great economic investment. The increase in the value per acre of agricultural land has been growing since 1988. Despite some drops along the way, as in 2009 and 2016, the average price has only increased over the years.

Bill Gates’ relationship with sustainability

shutterstock

The price we mentioned is an equivalence that takes into account the value of land for food production as a Thetive as or more important than technology for the future of the planet.

But Gates’ main goal doesn’t seem to be money. The fourth richest man on the planet demonstrates concern about food security and climate change.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2008 subsidized the development of sustainable, high-yield agriculture among smallholder farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. At the time, the foundation invested about $306 million in climate-resilient “super crops” and higher-yielding dairy cows.

In addition, ownership of Gates’ land takes place through Cascade Investments, an investment company that also owns Ecolab, a company focused precisely on food security.

Why is Bill Gates investing so much in farmland?

Map shows states and amount in acres purchased by Bill GatesSource: NY Post

Now, stepping outside the realm of hypotheses and directly into Gates’ decision, we have a better understanding of his intentions. The billionaire wrote a new book entitled “How to avoid a climate disaster” and during its launch event, a Reddit user was asked what reason to buy so much farmland.

The decision related to its investment groups is based on the science and technology applied in the seeds and the development of biofuels.

“My investment group chose to do this. The agricultural sector is important. With more productive seeds, we can prevent deforestation and help Africa deal with the climate difficulties it already faces. It is unclear how cheap biofuels can be, but if they are cheap, they can solve aviation and truck emissions,” he replied.

Another intention pointed out by Gates was the alternative sources of water. He mentioned the feasibility of seawater desalination and its high cost. In addition, he commented that the study of these new seeds can reduce the use of water in agriculture.

Is that you? What is your opinion on the massive purchase of farmland by the billionaire? Do other farmland owners also have the same concern as Bill Gates?