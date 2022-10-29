Will IPTV end in Brazil? See what changes with Anatel’s announcement

IPTV is very popular in Brazil. Usage has become even more common in recent years because of the higher prices charged by cable TV operators. An announcement made by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) may put an end to the service. Before you worry, understand what changes from now on in the “gatonet”.

The agency will end only with the use illegal of the TV signal. This is a crime that can carry up to four years in prison, plus a fine. Still, many people still insist on using and selling. Some models of equipment are legal. Despite this, most families make use of the prohibited version.

IPTV: what changes?

Closed channels are offered by operators, who charge a fee for the service. You must be a subscriber to gain access. What happens is that, for many people, the price is considered high. Instead of running out of service, many Brazilians turn to illegal options that use signal theft and piracy.

Legal services are those offered by companies such as Globoplay, which has Globosat channels; Claro TV, which offers cable TV and internet; and Pluto TV, with over 100 completely free channels.

What changes in IPTV with Anatel’s announcement is that piracy will end through the end of illegal signals. the actions of block are scheduled to start in early 2023. The agency will use the technology to find which equipment is used incorrectly in Brazil.

After that, it will continue with the suspension process, preventing transmissions from happening. In these cases, the consumer who makes the illegal use can do nothing but look for the correct means of taking advantage of IPTV, that is, making a subscription payment through the operators that offer the service.

Tech experts advise on the risks of using illegal IPTV. In addition to crime, there is a real risk that people’s data will be more exposed to hackers.