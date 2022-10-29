With season 2 of The White Lotus, HBO Max announces news of the week

HBO Max has announced this week’s big news, promoting the long-awaited arrival of The White Lotus season 2.

The new season of the award-winning series is set to hit the streaming service next Sunday, October 30th.

In addition, other news of the week at HBO Max are the unreleased episodes of The Winchesters and Stargirl. Check out the complete list:

With Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario and Molly Shannon, The White Lotus miniseries follows a week-long vacation for guests at The White Lotus resort.

Although the place is paradisiacal, each day of travel arises a new question that ends up involving travelers, hotel staff and even the place itself, creating different narratives for those involved.

Having to deal with the demands of several different guests, manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) has to work with several in order to offer the best possible experience to the customers.

But after several frustrations, he finds himself increasingly uncomfortable with the behavior of the hotel’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), the head of the spa, finds herself in a sticky situation when one of the guests, Tanya (Coolidge) seems to get attached to her.

Apparently friendly, the socialite imposes embarrassing situations on employees.