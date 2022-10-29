World faces most dangerous decade since WWII, warns Putin

28 October 2022

Credit, Reuters photo caption, President Putin said ‘the future world order is being formed before our eyes’

The world is likely facing “the most dangerous decade” since the end of World War II, warned Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a speech on Thursday (29/10), he sought to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a move that left the country he commands isolated from the rest of the world.

Putin also accused opponents and critics of the war of nuclear blackmail against Russia to force allies away from Moscow.

Countries in North America and Europe have denounced recent veiled nuclear threats from the Kremlin.

Earlier this week, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance condemned Russia’s baseless claims that Ukraine could use a “dirty bomb”—conventional explosives mixed with radioactive material.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said alliance members “reject this allegation” and that “Russia must not use it as a pretext for an escalation” of the military.

President Putin spoke at the Valdai group’s annual forum following a string of recent defeats in Ukraine and growing public outrage over a campaign to mobilize some 300,000 Russians for the war effort.

The day before the speech, he had overseen routine military drills that involved an alleged nuclear counterattack in retaliation for a similar aggression by an enemy. “We never said anything about Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons. We only responded with suggestions to the comments made by the leaders of Western countries,” he told the audience.

President Putin recalled former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who reportedly suggested during a campaign event in August that she would be ready to press the nuclear button if circumstances called for it. He said he was surprised that the UK’s allies didn’t object: “What should we do? Be silent? Pretend we didn’t hear?” he asked.

However, he himself has repeatedly warned that Russia would use “all available means” to protect itself, in what has been widely interpreted as a clear nuclear threat.

US President Joe Biden has accused the Russian leader of engaging in “very dangerous” rhetoric around the potential use of nuclear weapons.

“Why is he talking about the ability to use tactical nuclear weapons?” Biden asked during a US news conference. “If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it?” he added.

Credit, Russian Defense Ministry photo caption, Russia launched two missiles on Wednesday as part of a routine nuclear exercise.

Throughout his most recent speech, Putin repeated the attacks on opposing countries and what he called the “dangerous, bloody and dirty game” of denying countries sovereignty and uniqueness. The “indivisible dominance of the West” over world affairs is coming to an end, he said.

“We are on a historic frontier. We have ahead of us probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of the Second World War.”

In the words of the Russian president, European and North American countries are no longer able to follow the lead — but are “desperately trying” to do so.

He said a “future world order is brewing before our eyes” and accused nations that are now leading the world, like the United States, of trying to destroy Russia.

In Putin’s world, there are no regrets

Analysis by Steve Rosenberg, BBC News Russia editor

What we saw and heard in the most recent speech was Vladimir Putin’s world view. It’s a world where Russia is squeaky clean and Western countries are blamed for everything from the war in Ukraine to the global food crisis.

We have seen a Kremlin leader who has absolutely no regrets for what he has done — or at least is not prepared to publicly express it, if any.

And so Putin painted a parallel reality of what is happening. He blamed other countries for “igniting” the war in Ukraine and insisted that the new world order must be based on “law and justice” – this coming from a president who, eight months ago, launched a full-scale invasion of a sovereign nation. and independent.

The Russian president also claimed that Russia was unfairly accused of threatening the use of nuclear bombs. However, since February, he has given several not-so-subtle hints that he would be prepared to use every weapon he has in his arsenal in this conflict.

For me, perhaps the most revealing comment in the speech was about the “losses” Putin admitted to having suffered in the so-called “special military operation”.

“I’m always thinking about the lives lost,” he said. But that was all he said on the subject, before quickly moving on to the “enormous benefits” that Russia, in his view, has gained, including “the strengthening of sovereignty.”

No sign of remorse or regret. No sign of any change of course.