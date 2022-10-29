World faces most dangerous decade since WWII, warns Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Valdai forum in Moscow. Photo: October 27, 2022

President Putin said ‘the future world order is being formed before our eyes’

The world is likely facing “the most dangerous decade” since the end of World War II, warned Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a speech on Thursday (29/10), he sought to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a move that left the country he commands isolated from the rest of the world.

Putin also accused opponents and critics of the war of nuclear blackmail against Russia to force allies away from Moscow.

Countries in North America and Europe have denounced recent veiled nuclear threats from the Kremlin.

