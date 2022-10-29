Young people die when stealing Kia car after challenge goes viral on Tik Tok

Four teenagers die after being involved in an accident with a stolen Kia Sportage in the city of Buffalo, New York (USA). The criminals were speeding when the car collided. There were five occupants in the car and all were ejected.

Only one survived after being taken to hospital in serious condition, but he was indicted for theft. Police believe this is a new challenge that has gone viral on TikTok.

Called the ‘Kia Challenge’ (‘Kia challenge’), offenders look for models of the brand to steal without a car key. The practice takes advantage of the fact that newer Kia can be powered using a USB cable and a screwdriver. “Unfortunately, they are very easy to steal,” explained Commissioner Gramaglia, according to broadcaster WIVB.

After the challenge went viral, several police departments across the US began reporting increases in the number of robberies. Portland (Oregon) Police, for example, report a 269% increase in Kia thefts.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore reports an 85% increase. In the city of Milwaukee (Wisconsin), young people have become famous on social media and are known as “Kia Boys”.

