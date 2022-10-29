Youtuber MrBeast wants to reach $1.5 billion fortune

About a month ago, youtuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, conducted an interview and revealed that he spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on his videos. Now, the influencer is seeking an investment of US$ 150 million (about R$ 799 million at the current price) to expand its businesswhich even include a chain of snack bars.

In 2020, the famous created his own fast-food delivery brand MrBeast Burger, in partnership with the company Virtual Dining Concepts — during the first three months alone, around one million hamburgers were sold. Meanwhile, the Feastables brand brought in more than $10 million in its first few months.

According to a report by the axios, Donaldson is seeking $150 million in an investment round for his brand. The addition will leave the total value of MrBeast’s fortune at $1.5 billion.

In one of the videos on his main channel, MrBeast recreated a version of the series Round 6 and presented the winner with $456 million.Source: MrBeast

MrBeast billionaire

“It is unclear how the new investment would be structured. Night Media, the talent management firm that runs MrBeast, helped launch consumer ventures under the MrBeast brand. Some of its individual businesses took on separate investments,” the report described. .

According to Forbes estimates, MrBeast earns around $54 million in revenue from his YouTube videos. Its main channel has already gained more than 100 million subscribers, however, there are more than 200 million subscribers on 18 different channels, including one dubbed in Portuguese.