Zombieland 3 | Zoey Deutch hopes the movie will happen

With the possibility of a Zombieland 3 being made one day, actress Zoey Deutch wasted no time and has already carved out her spot in the likely sequel.

talking to the The Hollywood Reporter, Zoey Deutch said that he participated in the second film of zombieland after much insistence, and would do the same for a probable third party if necessary.

“I would love to put the ‘Von Deutch’ costume back, for lack of a better pun. This experience was so much fun, and I begged Ruben Fleischer to put me in his movie again. But yeah, I would love to play Madison again. She’s one hell of a character.” – Said Deutch.

It is worth remembering that the director Ruben Fleischer has already expressed its interest in doing zombieland 3but is not sure if the movie will actually happen.

“Emma joked, while we were making the movie, we were supposed to do one of these every 10 years. So, hopefully by 2029 there will be another Zombieland. But I do not know. I wonder how many times you can return, so let’s see.” – Said Fleischer for the comicbook.com.

The latest film in the franchise is Zombieland: Double Tapwhich with the direction of Ruben Fleischer is available in the Prime Video national catalogue.

Years after they teamed up to get through the beginning of the zombie epidemic in the United States, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) continue to seek new places to live and survive. When they decide to go to the White House, they end up meeting other survivors and realize that new directions can be explored.