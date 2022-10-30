10 Best Animated Fantasy Shows To Stream Now » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

With shows like dragon house and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continuing the success of their respective franchises and the fantasy genre in general, fans are now eager to get their fix wherever they find it. The fantasy genre is incredibly versatile, thanks to its inherently rewarding imagination and the ability to be combined with other genres.

And while the live-action space still attracts more mainstream attention, audiences can find some excellent shows to stream in the lively space. the likes of castlevania sure to satisfy fans of dark fantasy, and there’s a lot Star Wars content for those who like a mixture of science fiction and fantasy.

Castlevania (2017-2021)

Stream on Netflix

Perhaps the first major small-screen video game adaptation, Powerhouse Studios castlevania visually drips with lively gothic fantasy and impeccable style. The series takes strong stylistic inspiration from the anime, bringing together a serialized TV version of Konami’s video game franchise. castlevania opens with this fictionalized version of Europe being plunged into darkness as Dracula becomes determined to avenge humanity’s collective moral corruption by murdering his wife.

It then follows Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades and Alucard as an unlikely team to stop the vampire lord’s genocide. The Netflix exclusive wowed audiences thanks to its writing, art direction, animation and memorable voice acting performances. A series of sequels, entitled Castlevania: Nightis currently under development.

Arcane (2021-)

Stream on Netflix

While castlevania is partially credited with driving animation on Netflix, the streamer’s most recently acclaimed effort is Arcane. The series is yet another video game adaptation, this time from Riot Games League of Legends MOBA Arcane was met with emphatic critical acclaim, largely for its mesmerizing CG animation and art style, as well as the deep layered characters along with their respective story arcs.

This world blends steampunk sci-fi elements with fantasy, while primarily following the emotional and harrowing tale of sisters Vi and Jinx. But even outside of Hailee Steinfeld’s role as Vi, the show’s cast was packed with powerful performances.

The Legend of Vox Machina (2022-)

Stream on Prime Video

On a lighter but no less engaging note, the Prime Video exclusive The Legend of Vox Machina the series is worth investing in. Based on Dungeons and Dragons and one of the campaigns that the critical role web series played, The Legend of Vox Machina is a surprisingly effective blend of high fantasy, comedy, drama, and modern wit.

Follow the titular band of mercenaries as they tackle increasingly challenging jobs to survive. Vox Machina was well-received for that aforementioned balance of comedy and fantasy, as well as for telling genuinely intimate stories about the group’s members.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

Stream on Netflix

One of the earliest examples of anime’s influence on Western pop culture, Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most beloved and enduring animated shows, even 14 years after the series finale. It is an inventive story and world that draws on Eastern fantasy, combining Chinese martial arts with other Asian cultures. Revolving around Aang, the last of his kind, he teams up with Katara and Sokka to quell the Fire Nation’s attempts at war with the other nations of the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was an icon of its time, praised for how it tackles poignant themes of anti-war sentiments, social prejudice, and the dangers of imperialist practices, while maintaining an optimistic sense of adventure, compelling character drama, and action.

The Legend of Korra (2012-2014)

Stream on Netflix

Even though it hasn’t reached the same heights as its predecessor, The Legend of Korra received a strong critical reception nonetheless. This series of sequels is set in the future, following new protagonist Korra – the successor to Aang from generations past – as she embarked on various missions to weather the turmoil the earth is dealing with in the face of a cultural and technological evolution. world.

like The last Airbender, The Legend of Korra was equally acclaimed for its deft nuances. He also cleverly explored themes of social unrest, terrorism, and even bringing LGBTQ+ representation to light.

Primal (2019-)

Stream on HBO Max

Creator Genndy Tartatovsky’s latest venture (from Star Wars and Samurai Jack fame), Primitive is a gripping and brutal prehistoric tale. However, what makes Primitive especially creative is its expert combination of horror, fantasy and an anachronistic look at prehistory, throwing dinosaurs, Homo sapiens and other prehistoric hominids into the same world.

The first two seasons were dubbed the Spear and Fang storyline and centered around a Neanderthal named Spear with his sidekick T. Rex as they struggle to survive in an unforgiving world. Primitive garnered high praise in its third season, and is one of the most ingenious animated fantasy series available.

Samurai Jack (2001-2017)

Stream on HBO Max

Genndy Tartatovsky’s dark atmosphere and stylistically minimalist art style are instantly recognizable, and perhaps his most iconic work is with Samurai Jack. A standout animated series from the 2000s, the series centers around the battle between the titular samurai prince and the imposing demon lord Aku, who has conquered his kingdom.

like Primitive after that, Samurai Jack has a unique take on Tartatovsky in its historical premise, combining elements of oriental fantasy and mysticism with science fiction, as it sees Jack travel back and forth through time to find a way to defeat Aku. His applause was largely for his mature tone and wild amalgamation of artistic directions that push the animation format to its limits.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Stream on Disney+

Per Star Wars fans, Dave Filoni has provided some of the best content in the franchise in animated form. The Clone Wars debuted in 2008 to help fill in the gaps left by the prequel trilogy, introducing a host of new (and now beloved) characters like Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano.

And after spending six years in limbo following the Season 6 finale, Disney+ revived the show for a final season, culminating in a climactic overlay with Revenge of the Sith. The series has long been regarded by fans as one of the best Star Wars shows already released, as well as some of the best stories in the franchise overall.

Star Wars Rebels (2014-2018)

Stream on Disney+

The sci-fi fantasy world of Star Wars returns in animation with Filoni’s rebels. This series of sequels takes place over 10 years after the events of The Clone Wars and, by extension, Revenge of the Sith and brings back fan favorites like Ahsoka, alongside a new core cast of characters.

In addition, depictions of characters from the original trilogy also appear. very similar to The Clone Wars before that, rebels was well received for paying homage to and gracefully expanding the vast mythology of the Star Wars universe, completing stories and tying up loose ends started in the movies.

The Dragon Prince (2018-)

Stream now on Netflix

the dragon prince is another of the most praised original series in the Netflix animated catalogue. This fantasy epic tells the story of two brothers and a Moonshadow Elf as they raise the infant dragon Prince Azymondias, while taking on the grand mission of helping to end a thousand-year conflict between humans and the mystical creature realm of Xadia. .

It is a vibrant original high fantasy story, with the dragon prince garnering a well-deserved following and overall critical success for its animation, storytelling, and voice acting performances. Likewise, the series was especially applauded for delving into the themes of social diversity and humanity’s relationship with the environment.