10 Great Movies That Satirize The Rich » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Triangle of sadness and Do not worry, dear are currently in theaters around the world: two distinct films that share the common goal of satirizing luxurious lifestyles and bourgeois impulses. The first is this year’s Palme D’Or winner and features a chaotic cruise ship as a backdrop, and the second follows a couple who live in an upscale utopian community that harbors disturbing secrets.

While one leans more towards the comedic side and the other tries to fit his social commentary into a gripping mystery, both were clearly inspired by other successful satires that masterfully poked fun at the rich.

The Square (2017)

Ruben Ötlund all but turned scoffing at the rich at the Cannes Film Festival into a tradition, winning the Palme d’Or this year for his sharp satire. Five years earlier, his controversy the square also gave the audience plenty to talk about, criticizing and mocking the artistic elite with a series of terribly embarrassing situations.

the squareIt’s main story follows a prestigious art curator who is trying to juggle his personal and professional life while trying to put together a controversial new exhibition. Bringing a relevant discussion about what art has become and how the rich manipulate its meaning according to their own terms, the square it’s definitely a must-watch.

American Psychopath (2000)

One of the best period films set in the 80s, american psychopath it is also arguably one of the most misunderstood films of the century so far. A chaotic look at the life of a psychopathic businessman on the surface, the film truly commits to questioning and satirizing the toxic lifestyle men led back then and the overly materialistic compulsion of successful adults.

To devise this, american psychopath delivers an over-the-top bloody mess that never fails to make viewers laugh, while also making them look away from the screen. While it’s not easy to watch and definitely not for everyone, it’s a film that has aged well and continues to impress with both its clever social criticism and its memes.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

bodies bodies bodies Leva is the kind of movie no one can be trusted in, delivering a gripping, modern mystery story as a group of rich, shallow friends engage in a party game that turns into a real body count.

The murder mystery turns out to be just a clever vehicle for linking the film’s horror elements with a clever satire of spoiled young adults from Generation Z. There are relevant threads embedded in the often hilarious thriller, from class discrimination to fame seekers, and it all boils down to the greed of the rich to take advantage of everyone else.

Bacurau (2019)

Inside nightjar, the inhabitants of a small Brazilian town begin to witness strange events and murders after their town disappears from most maps. Suspecting that something evil is coming, they join forces to protect their roots and values.

nightjar rejects any kind of genre and instead floats freely through horror, drama, thriller and even flirts with science fiction at times. Most importantly, it offers an important social commentary on modern imperialism and how Third World countries suffer from the constant threat of losing their cultural values. With a large number of violent and intense sequences, the film shows what happens when a community goes all-in against the rich and powerful forces that oppress it, never failing to entertain with warm, dark humor.

The Ring Bling (2013)

One of the best films about the generational change between the 2000s and 2010s, at the height of crucial technological advances and distinguishable changes in fashion and status, The Ring Bling stands out as a funny, over-the-top satire on jealousy and the American dream from an upper-class perspective.

In the film, inspired by true events, a group of teenagers obsessed with fame and luxury use the internet to track celebrities and rob their homes when they are not there. The Ring Bling offers many highlights, and Emma Watson’s captivating and often funny performance is one of them.

Weekend (1967)

Arguably the most essential French New Wave director, Godard has devoted his entire career to experimenting with and developing innovative new cinematographic techniques, most of it applying what he learned to criticize the bourgeoisie.

Weekend it’s halfway between its New Wave and straightforward political style, following a somewhat conventional plot, while at the same time reaching an acute level of satire with the absurd and the grotesque. In the film, a supposedly perfect journey illustrates the collapse of French society through a succession of bizarre events, from an endless traffic jam to the emergence of a cannibalistic tribe.

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Sorry to bother you takes its relevant social commentary to unimaginable extremes and the final 30 minutes feels like a film a far cry from what was established in the first hour. Starring Lakeith Stanfield in one of her most iconic roles, he plays a telemarketer who discovers the magic key to success, only to be dragged into the macabre universe of the wealthy and successful entrepreneurs who rule the world.

The film works so well because it never takes itself too seriously, but the satire is deftly constructed and leads to a shocking joke. Addressing how so few people call the shots in pretty much everything that goes on around them, it hits a big part of society.

The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972)

10 years after putting wealthy guests in the agonizing situation of not being able to leave a party for non-existent reasons, Luis Buñuel brings together an upper-class sextet who get together for dinner but never eat, thwarted by a series of unconventional events real and imagined. .

Brilliantly self-aware and constantly playing with the audience, the film’s characters look like mere puppets as Buñuel pulls the strings from painfully hilarious situations. The clever satire against the rich is obvious but gripping and leans on the ridiculous in pertinent ways. Definitely a crucial precursor to films that aim to satirize the bourgeoisie and its greedy instincts.

Salo, or the 120 days of Sodom (1975)

salon is often remembered simply as a cruel and purposeless torture porn film, featuring some of the most gruesome human atrocities ever put on screen, but the truth is that the film intends to make a shocking and powerful political statement against the fantasies of the bourgeoisie and the Rise of Fascist Tendencies in Italy. In case of salonthe film is as dark and disturbing as satire can be.

To do this, Pier Paolo Pasolini explores the depths of human depravity when rich and renowned men are given the power to do whatever they want against their people. The film made many viewers dislike and depicts all the atrocities committed by four corrupt fascists as they arrest nine teenagers and subject them to the most unimaginable acts.

Triangle of Sorrow (2022)

Triangle of sadness it was destined to become one of the most controversial films of the year, even after winning the prestigious Palme D’Or award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Now that the film is finally hitting theaters across the world, audiences are once again going crazy over its sharp satire style and the countless outrageously hilarious situations the rich are forced to get involved in.

In the film, two models are invited on a luxury cruise liner filled with wealthy and terribly snobbish passengers. Everything is meticulously designed to look fabulous, but when passengers are soon stranded on a desert island, the situation quickly spirals out of control.