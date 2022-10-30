3-year-old boy killed by lion on farm in India

A 3-year-old boy was dragged and taken by a lion from the farm where he lived with his family in India. Authorities in the country carried out searches in the Ghanshyam Nagar region of Savarkundla, hoping to find the child still alive, until police officers came across pieces of his body.

Nitin Rakeshbhai Mehda lived with his parents in a region dividing the urban area and an immense area of ​​plantations. According to Indian police, who found the child’s head and pieces of legs, his torso and arms were not found. Which, according to the authorities, means that he had been devoured by a lion.

The boy disappeared on Tuesday (25), around 6 pm, as the family, made up of migrant rural workers from Madhya Pradesh, was returning home.

Forest workers set traps to catch the feline. However, to this day the traps had not captured the lion.

The attack is the second of its kind in Gujarat – India’s only home for Asiatic lions – in the past six weeks, according to Indian newspaper The Times of India.

A third case was recorded in September, when a lion killed Rahul Meswaniya, 15, after attacking him on a road in Gujarat’s Amreli district.

The attack in the village of Vavdi, near the Gir National Park lion reserve, took place because authorities believed the boy did not know the area. A lioness attacked him as he ran along the road.

At the time, forestry official Jayan Patel told local news website The National that the animal “must have seen it as an attack”.

The area where the lion attacked the teenager is within a “buffer zone” about 30 kilometers from the conservation area.

Patel added that the boy came from a family of migrant workers who are unaware of the local wildlife.

Those who live in the area’s “dozens of villages”, he said, can “coexist with the animals”.

Lions often prey on local livestock, but people living in the Amreli district are often victims of these animals.