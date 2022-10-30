5 Movies with Classic Disney Witches to Celebrate Halloween

Tomorrow, the 31st, is celebrated Halloween, which for a long time was known here in Brazil as Halloween. To celebrate this scary day, Recreio brought some movies with iconic Disney witches for you to marathon.

1. Maleficent

Angelina Jolie as Maleficent / Credit: Disclosure / Disney

Maleficent is not so much a witch, but a fairy with evil purposes. She is very powerful and knows a lot about magic. We know two versions of this villain: in “Sleeping Beauty” she is pure evil and we don’t know anything about her past, while in the live-action titled “Maleficent” we discover that yes, she can have a good side.

In the film, where the character is played by Angelina Jolie, we discover that she was not always evil, and only took that side when the place where she lived was threatened. After being betrayed by a person she trusted, Maleficent wanted revenge and that’s when her evil comes to the fore.

2. Abracadabra

Promotional image of ‘Abracadabra’ / Credit: Disclosure / Disney

The Sanderson Sisters could not be left out of this list! In “Abracadabra” we meet Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) Sanderson, three witch sisters who, before being executed, cast a spell that allows them to come back from the dead. And this indeed happens, 300 years later, when a teenager lights the Black Flame Candle.

This year, “Abracadabra 2” arrived exclusively on Disney+. The sisters are back 29 years after their last appearance in Salem and this time, they will do anything to make their plans come true.

3. Forest Paths

Meryl Streep in a promotional image for ‘Into the Woods’ / Credit: Disclosure / Disney

In “Paths of the Forest” we have Meryl Streep playing a sentimental witch. The character is driven by revenge, because of a robbery she suffered and, as the story unfolds, she becomes even more disappointed with things, which makes her even more sentimental.

The musical film features the classic stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack and the Beanstalk being reinvented.

4. Twitches — The Twin Witches

Promotional image of ‘Twitches – The Twin Witches’ / Credit: Disclosure / Disney

the twin sisters Aunt Mowry and Tamera Mowry starred in the movie “Twitches”. The film tells the story of two witch sisters who are separated shortly after birth and are adopted by different families. When they turn 21, they discover each other, as well as discovering their magical powers. They will need to unite to save the place they were born and also their birth mother.

5. Halloweentown

Halloweenton promotional image / Credit: Disclosure / Disney

In “Halloweentown” we meet Aggie Cromwell, played by Debbie Reynolds, a grandmother who always visits her grandchildren around Halloween. On one of her visits, she discovers that her eldest granddaughter, Marnie, is a witch just like her.

Marnie needs to start practicing witchcraft before the age of 13 and if she doesn’t, she will lose her powers. Because of this, the girl decides to follow her grandmother on a bus trip and disembark in Halloweentown, a city where magical beings celebrate Halloween every day. This film gave rise to a franchise of four feature films.