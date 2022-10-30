5 Netflix movies that are among the favorites for the Oscars 2023

Reiner Bajo / Netflix
The 95th Academy Awards, or Oscars 2023, will take place in March in Los Angeles. Best Actors, Technicians and Films of 2022 compete in 23 categories. This year, Netflix should compete with a record number of productions, some already available in the catalog, others that are yet to debut, such as “Pinocchio”, by Guillermo del Toro; and “Bardo, False Chronicle of Some Truths”, by Alejandro González Iñárritu. Among the films that have already premiered, Revista Bula made a list of the 5 favorites so far, having as references international publications specialized in cinema. Highlights for: “Nothing New on the Front”, by Edward Berger; “The Night Nurse”, by Tobias Lindholm; and “Blonde” by Andrew Dominik. Movies are listed in order of release, newest to oldest.
Nothing New on the Front (2022), Edward Berger
“Nothing New on the Front” tells the moving story of a young German soldier during the First World War. In the trenches, fighting for their lives, Paul and his colleagues experience firsthand how the initial euphoria of war turns to despair and fear. The film by director Edward Berger is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.
The Night Nurse (2022), Tobias Lindholm
Amy is a kindhearted nurse and single mother, but the night shift routine in the ICU is so hectic that she’s already at her wit’s end. Also, the fact that she suffers from severe heart disease only makes it worse. But the arrival of Charlie, a new nurse, seems to give a little peace to this difficult routine: the two soon develop a sincere friendship and Amy, for the first time in many years, finally begins to think that she and her daughters will stay together. well. The problem is that several patients start dying under strange circumstances, and Charlie seems to be the prime suspect.
Wendell & Wild (2022), Henry Selick
How about a stop motion animated fantasy to defy the laws of life and death? From the fantastical imagination of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, “Wendell & Wild” tells the story of two demonic and cunning brothers who recruit Kat Elliot, who is in the prime of her troubled adolescence, to summon them to the Land of the Living. . But Kat asks for something in return, and that will lead them on a brilliant, bizarre, and hilarious adventure.
Blonde (2022), Andrew Dominik
Based on the bestseller by Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s greatest icons, Marilyn Monroe. From a volatile childhood as Norma Jeane to fame and relationships, “Blonde” blends reality and fiction, exploring the widening divide between the public and private sides of the actress. With script and direction by Andrew Dominik, the film stars Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.
Shooting High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar
A basketball scout who is on a downswing (Adam Sandler) discovers an exceptional player abroad and brings the phenomenon to the US without his team’s approval. Now, the duo has just one chance to fight for a spot in the NBA.