5 Netflix movies that are among the favorites for the Oscars 2023

The Night Nurse (2022), Tobias Lindholm

JoJo Wilden / Netflix

Amy is a kindhearted nurse and single mother, but the night shift routine in the ICU is so hectic that she’s already at her wit’s end. Also, the fact that she suffers from severe heart disease only makes it worse. But the arrival of Charlie, a new nurse, seems to give a little peace to this difficult routine: the two soon develop a sincere friendship and Amy, for the first time in many years, finally begins to think that she and her daughters will stay together. well. The problem is that several patients start dying under strange circumstances, and Charlie seems to be the prime suspect.