8 best movies with Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas has been gaining more and more media spotlight thanks to her impeccable performances. And it’s not surprising that the Cuban-born actress already has an excellent resume of films, especially action.




Photo: Netflix / Lionsgate / Canaltech

Among the actress’s standout films are one of the franchise 007; the film Sergiomade alongside the Brazilian Wagner Moura; Between Knives and Secrets and blonde. If you’ve bumped into the actress in these or other films and want to know more about her work, Canaltech listed the 8 best Ana de Armas films for you to watch.

8. The Informant

In The Informant, Ana de Armas is Sofia Hoffman. The film stars Joel Kinnaman and tells the story of an FBI informant who needs to work undercover in a prison for a very dangerous mission.

The Informant is available on Netflix.

7. Sergio

Sergio tells the true story of UN diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello, played by Wagner Moura, when he is trapped in a conflict in Iraq. Ana de Armas plays Sérgio’s wife, Carolina Larriera.

The film Sergio can be watched on Netflix.

6. Dogs of War

In war dogs, Ana de Armas plays Iz. The film follows the story of two young men who embark on a multi-million-dollar and dangerous mission: to arm America’s enemies in Afghanistan. The film is based on real events.

war dogs can be watched on HBO Max, Oi Play and Claro TV+.

5. 007 – No Time to Die

Ana de Armas is also in the film 007 – No Time to Die, playing the character Paloma. In the film, James Bond (Daniel Craig) receives a request for help from a friend at the CIA to rescue a hostage, venturing into yet another dangerous case.

007 – No Time to Die is available on Globoplay.

4. Between Knives and Secrets

Between Knives and Secrets is a film that mixes humor with suspense and mystery, following detective Benoit Blanc in the investigation of the sudden death of a writer. In the feature, Ana de Armas plays Marta Cabrera.

The film Between Knives and Secrets can be watched on Globoplay.

3. Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049 takes place 30 years after the first film, featuring K (Ryan Gosling) unraveling a long-hidden secret. In the science fiction and action feature, actress Ana de Armas is the character Joi.

you can watch Blade Runner 2049 on Netflix, Paramount+ and Oi Play.

2. Hidden Agent

In hidden agent, you will follow the story of a CIA agent who discovers his employer’s compromising secrets and ends up being hunted. Ana de Armas is part of the cast as Dani Miranda.

hidden agent It’s a Netflix movie.

1. Blonde

Strong Oscar nominee blonde is the film in which Ana de Armas delivers her most powerful performance. With a breathtaking characterization, the actress gives life to Marilyn Monroe, one of the most famous stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Far from being a biopic, the feature portrays how she was a victim of sexism, coming to be humiliated and psychologically and sexually abused by her friends and companions.

blonde it is a painful movie and can be watched on Netflix.

