8 Superheroes Series and Movies on Streaming Platforms | streaming

Movies and series about superheroes are strong elements of pop culture. Fortunately, Marvel and DC have increasingly produced titles starring female heroes, providing not only visibility, but also important issues such as equality and female empowerment. Great heroines, like DC’s Wonder Woman, already have successful features and the latest Marvel releases have drawn attention, such as She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Thor. O TechTudo brought together seven series and movies about heroines available on streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max, and one more bonus to come. Check it out below.

Supergirl has six seasons on Netflix

Released in October 2015, Supergirl was one of the first “live-action” productions about superheroes to be made available on streaming platforms. The series tells the story of Kara Danyers, Supergirl – cousin of Clark Kent, Superman. To prevent disaster, Kara Danvers ends up revealing her powers and her true identity as Supergirl, the protector of National City. Actress Melissa Benoist stars as Kara Danyers (Supergirl) and the cast also includes the likes of Mehcad Brooks and Chyler Leigh. The series is available on Netflix and has six seasons.

Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, is a fan of Captain Marvel

A teenager from a Muslim family is destined to become Ms. Marvel, a superheroine who admires Earth’s mightiest heroes, in particular, Captain Marvel. Young Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, faces situations as challenging as fighting villains: reconciling his studies, his work and his love life. The character is played by 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, who is a fan of the Avengers in real life. The series launched in June 2022 and has one season available on Disney+.

Jennifer Walters is a lawyer and superhero

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the She-Hulk – cousin of Bruce Banner (Hulk). The Canadian actress became famous for her breakout role in the series Orphan Black (available on Netflix) – in which she played more than ten different characters, while also serving as a producer on the series. She-Hulk is a comedy series that gives voice to female empowerment. Jennifer Walters faces the challenge of reconciling her legal profession and life as a superhero. The series launched in August 2022 and the first season is available on Disney+.

Natalie Portman is the Mighty Thor

The Mjolnir, magical hammer and hallmark of the God of Thunder Thor found one more person worthy of wielding it: Jane Foster. She was in Thor (2011) and conquers the hammer in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. In addition to the superhero based on Norse mythology, only Captain America had managed to accomplish this feat. With that, the heroine played by Natalie Portman becomes the Mighty Thor and defends the inhabitants of Asgard along with Thor in a battle against Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. The film was released in July 2022 and is available on Disney+.

Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984

Princess Diana is Wonder Woman in two successful features

Fans of the classic Wonder Woman can be happy, as both of the character’s films are available on HBO Max. Starring the Israeli actress Gal Gadot, the feature Wonder Woman (2017) tells the story of Diana, a princess of the Amazons, who seeks to end the conflict of the First World War. The movie Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) shows Wonder Woman in the 80s, during the Cold War, facing two enemies: Leopard Woman and Max Lord. In addition to Gal Gadot, the cast includes Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Danny Huston.

Natasha Romanoff's feature is available on Disney+

Natasha Romanoff is one of the first prominent female figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The character first appeared alongside Tony Stark in Iron Man 2 (2010). Finally, after prominent appearances in several Marvel films, Black Widow gains her own feature film that addresses Natasha’s childhood and past. Scarlett Johansson plays the protagonist and the cast includes names like Florence Pugh, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz. The film is available on Disney+.

Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful heroines of Marvel

Best Actress Oscar-winning American actress Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel, one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film tells the story of Carol Denvers, an airplane pilot – a profession dominated by men – who sees her superpowers emerge after having an accident. Like Captain Marvel, the character had to intervene in a war between two alien races. The film is available on Disney+.

Wakanda Forever promises to bring a lot of emotion

The legacy of King T’Challa – played by actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 – will be honored. Since the release of Pantegra Negra (2018), the saga has become special due to its connection and importance with the black community and the absolute highlight for women. The new film production from Marvel Studios promises to thrill, after teaser released at Comic-Con 2022. The film will tell the story of Queen Ramonda and her allies, who seek to protect Wakanda from world powers after the death of King T’Challa. The movie premieres in theaters on November 10th.