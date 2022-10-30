80 attempts. Julia Roberts and George Clooney took six months to film a kiss – NiT

The two actors teamed up for the first time in a romantic comedy. They couldn’t record the scene because they couldn’t stop laughing.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts performed together for the first time more than 20 years ago, in “Ocean’s Eleven”. It was not, however, the last time they did so. In 2004, they returned to assume the same roles in “Ocean’s Twelve“. They also shared the screen on “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2002) and “Money Monster” (2016). The two big stars of Hollywood got together again in “Ticket to Paradise”which arrives in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday, September 15th.

Despite the works in which both have already participated, this was the first time that the Oscar-winning actors got together for a romantic comedy. — and the recordings were sometimes embarrassing. In an interview with The New York Times, the two jokingly revealed that it was only on the 80th attempt that they managed to film the only kiss in the film.

Clooney assured that it took about “six months”, while Julia Roberts clarified that 79 of the takes are just the actors laughing. Only in one of the attempts they managed to record a good scene.

In this production, Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) of impulsively marrying a man she met while on vacation in the paradise destination.

“Ticket to Heaven” marks Julia Roberts’ long-awaited return to romantic comedies after “Notting Hill”released in 1999, which established her as queen of the genre.

In conversation with “The New York Times”, the actress explained why it took so long to get back to making a film of this type. “People think that just because I haven’t done romantic comedies in the last few years, that means I’ve stopped wanting to do them. If I had read any script that was on the level of ‘Notting Hill,’ I would have done it,” she said.

Clooney’s participation in this new film also influenced his decision. “I thought it would only work for George, and he thought it would only work for me. And we managed to come together”, he concludes.