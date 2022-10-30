A delicious pelada almost became a nightmare in Goiás – 10/29/2022

Do you know what a real naked is? Well, that was exactly what happened between Goiás and Corinthians, in Goiânia.

Both defenses were non-existent and the attacks raged.

The one from Goiás made Cássio work, he even sent the ball on the post and saw Piton save a goal without a goalkeeper.

Corinthians also created, but did not hit between the three sticks or the stick, as a rule finished in the clouds.

To give you an idea, in the first half hour, Alvinegro finished eight times, none on goal.

Only at 35 minutes, anyway, Yuri Alberto made Tadeu work, albeit in an easy defense.

But it was an incessant back and forth.

It just stopped being the full naked call because it was 0 to 0 until the break and naked that is worth a load of goals.

For Giuliano, the finishing mistakes were caused by Serrinha’s uneven lawn.

The second half did not support the rush, it became monotonous, with Corinthian dominance and no creativity.

Fagner replaced Bruno Méndez and, in a bad phase after missing a penalty in the Copa do Brasil decision, and deflecting the ball from Fluminense’s first goal, in Itaquera, in one of his first interventions, he almost delivered the gold.

Much less time with the ball, Goiás was much more dangerous with it and Corinthians did not even threaten to sneeze.

And Fábio Santos and Cantillo and Giovane came and nothing…

Incidentally, Cantillo hit the crossbar in the 36th minute. The indent of Corinthians so careful he is.

The alvinegro dream of winning a direct spot in the Libertadores was turning into a nightmare and the draw was already good enough for the Paulistas who lost the chance to take Flu from fourth place and remained in fifth.

In the 49th minute, Biro headed the goalpost in Goiás and the game was over. The Corinthians victory would be unfair.