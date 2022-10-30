After Fla’s title, the Club World Cup has five classifieds; Look

Flamengo won the Libertadores title today (29) by beating Athletico 1-0 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in the big decision of the competition. With this definition, the Club World Cup begins to take shape. The dispute takes place in February 2023, still without a defined venue. FIFA is studying the possibility of organizing the event in the United States.

In addition to the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates are in the running to host the tournament next year. The idea is to take place between the 6th and 12th of February. The current champion is Chelsea, from England, who beat Palmeiras.

Fla stamped the spot for the World Cup, as well as Real Madrid, from Spain, current champions of the UEFA Champions League. The team is even the biggest world champion, with seven titles. Wydad Casablanca, from Morocco, will be the African representative after winning the African Champions League.

The Seattle Sounders, from the United States, will represent North, Central America and the Caribbean. The North American club beat Mexico’s Pumas in the CONCACAF Champions League final. Auckland City, from Australia, will play for Oceania after winning their tenth title in the continent’s championship.

There are two more spots left: the champion of the Asian Champions League and the champion of the host country (which will depend on FIFA’s choice). In Asia, the Urawa Red Diamonds, from Japan, are guaranteed in the final, but await their opponent in the other grouping, which is in the round of 16. The duels are Al-Hilal (ARA) x Shabab Al-Ahli (UAE), Al-Shabab (ARA) x Nasaf Qarshi (UZB), Al-Duhail (QAT) x Al-Rayyan (QAT) and Al-Faisaly (ARA) ) x Foolad FC (IRA).

The last Brazilian champion was Corinthians, in 2012. Grêmio (2017), Flamengo (2019) and Palmeiras (2021) were the last Brazilian finalists and took the runner-up.