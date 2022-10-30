Alisson slips, Liverpool misses a lot, loses to the relegation zone and is further away from the Premier League’s G-4

Liverpool lost to Leeds 2-1 at home in the 14th round of the Premier League

With the right to a grotesque mistake by the defense and a goal conceded at the end of the second half, the Liverpool lost to Leeds United by 2 to 1. The match, valid for the 14th round of the Premier Leaguewas played at Anfield, this Saturday (29), broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

It was the first defeat of Van Dijk as a player of reds at Anfield by the English.

The visitors opened the scoring in the third minute of the first half after a punch from Liverpool’s defense. After a botched retreat by defender Joe Gomez, goalkeeper Alisson slipped and was unable to reach the ball. Striker Rodrigo took advantage of the mistake and just pushed to the back of the net.

You reds drew level with Salah in the 14th minute. After playing on the left, Robertson crossed inside the area, Fabinho couldn’t reach, but the Egyptian striker completed with his foot towards the goal.

Darwin Núñez missed a great chance to turn the score around, at 31. After the launch, the forward faced the goal, but tried to dribble past goalkeeper Meslier and was disarmed with his feet.

In the second stage, the hosts pressured in search of victory, but they failed too much in the submissions. Goalkeeper Meslier made several saves and avoided defeat. In the last minutes he defended with his left foot a cross shot by Salah that was going to enter the corner.

He then saved a strong header from Roberto Firmino.

In the 44th minute of the second half, Leeds punished Liverpool. After a move from the left, Summerville dominated with class and kicked cross, with no chance for Alisson.

Rodrigo celebrates Leeds’ goal against Liverpool OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Championship status

With the result, Liverpool is in 9th place, with 16 points, 8 less than the Newcastlefourth place.

Leeds United, who came out of the relegation zone with the victory, are in 15th position with 12 points. The team broke a fast of 8 victories in the competition.

Sorry: Joe Gomez

The defender failed badly in the retreat to Alisson in the Leeds goal.

The guy: Meslier

The Leeds goalkeeper made several saves and managed to hold the great result away from home. He avoided good chances from Núñez, Firmino and Salah.

next games

Liverpool return to the field on Tuesday (01/11), against napolithrough the group stage of the Uefa Champions League. Leeds, on the other hand, face at home in the next round of the Premier League the bournemouthon Saturday (04).

Datasheet

LIVERPOOL 1 x 2 LEEDS

GOALS: Liverpool: Salah; Leeds: Rodrigo and Summerville

Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Fabinho (Henderson), Robertson, Arnold (Milner), Thiago, Elliott (Jones), Firmino, Darwin Núñez and Salah.

Technician: Jürgen Klopp.

Leeds United: Meslier, Cooper, Koch, Struijk, Kristensen, Aaronson, Roca, Adams, Summerville (Ayling), Jack Harrison (Gnonto) and Rodrigo (Bamford).

Technician: Jesse Marsch.