All Resident Evil movies sorted by Letterboxd » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Video game-based movies tend not to receive the warmest reception. Some are considered horrible, some don’t pay homage to the source material, and even the best still get mixed reviews. The biggest game franchise turned movie series has to be resident Evil.

The game series itself is one of the most popular in history and revolutionized the survival horror genre. It was loved enough to be made into three animated films and six live-action films. These live-actions even grossed over $1 billion at the box office. They haven’t always received strong reviews, but fans have appreciated them.

Updated October 30, 2022, by Kevin Pantoja: Despite not always receiving the highest praise from critics, the Resident Evil film franchise remains as prominent as ever. The films only span about two decades and a new release arrived in late 2021. While it’s unknown if another installment will arrive sometime in the near future, the latest entry adapted a truer version of the film’s story. games, so the future could handle that too. Letterboxd users also gave their opinions about the movies.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021) – 2.23

The latest entry into the franchise is Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and the first trailer got some fans excited. While not everything looked great, there were clear homages to the game and the story seemed to follow the beloved original game.

It actually did these things, but reviews were not strong, with the majority of Letterboxd users giving it two stars (22%). They found the CGI to look goofy and some of the writing was a hodgepodge, though some loyal players appreciated the nods to the franchise.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) – 2.33

When resident Evil became a live action movie in 2002, many could not have predicted that it would still be releasing entries in the series over a decade later. the final chapter arrived in 2016 and intended to wrap up the story written by Paul WS Anderson in each installment.

Anderson was also in the director’s chair, managing to bring his vision to life. In it, Alice (Milla Jovovich) and the last remaining survivors of the apocalypse have returned to Raccoon City for a final showdown with the Umbrella Corporation. Letterboxd ratings are everywhere, with three (18%) and two stars (18%) being the most common.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) – 2.50

After directing the first film, Paul WS Anderson did not direct another film until Life after death. This came in 2010 and put a lot of focus on the 3D effects that were all the rage at the time. Unfortunately, most audiences felt that the rest of the film lacked outside of those moments.

Alice continued to find survivors and fight the Umbrella Corporation in this film. The public had high hopes for the debut of Chris Redfield (Wentworth Miller), brother of Claire (Ali Larter) and one of the favorites of the game. Unfortunately, he didn’t have much to do and never showed up again. Three stars (21%) is the most frequently seen rating.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) – 2.57

In 2004, an anticipated sequel to the original film arrived with Apocalypse. Again, this was a case where longtime fans of the game series had high hopes, especially given the inclusion of Nemesis, one of the franchise’s most iconic and terrifying villains.

Alexander Witt took over as director on a film that featured characters who stayed for a while like LJ Wade (Mike Epps) and Alexander Isaacs (Iain Glen). This expanded the universe more than the first one, but not as much as the later entries. Again, three stars (23%) is the typical score.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – 2.48

On paper, this should have been the highlight of the series. 2012 Retribution called back to the series’ origins by bringing back actors from those films. That included Michelle Rodriguez (Rain Ocampo), Sienna Guillory (Jill Valentine) and Colin Salmon (James Shade).

Parts of the plot were seen as relatively incoherent, but also somewhat redundant in terms of Alice trying to help the survivors against the Umbrella Corporation. However, the action was solid. Two stars (19%) is the rating most often given by Letterboxd users.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) – 2.60

Russell Mulcahy took over the direction of the third live-action film, which was from 2007. Extinction. This one immediately stood out in the trailers because it looked different than what had been seen on the big screen up until that point. It took things on a bigger scale as Alice traveled to the Nevada desert.

While there, Alice came across some of the most memorable characters in the series and this marked the first appearance of Albert Wesker (Jason O’Mara). With a chance to escape the apocalypse, this entry was quite interesting and has the highest percentage of three-star ratings (26%) of the live-action sequences.

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008) – 2.75

Many audience members felt that the lively section of resident Evil movies is the top. The inaugural entry came with 2008 of Degenerationalthough it seems the animation style of this particular film doesn’t hold up as well as others of the time.

Still, there are fans who appreciate that the story revolved around Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy, bringing them together for the first time since. resident evil 2. It was also unique to focus on the G-Virus rather than the T-Virus. 29% of reviewers gave it three stars.

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) – 2.88

four years later Degeneration2012 saw the debut of Conviction, the second animated film. Again, Leon Kennedy was at the center, but it also featured Ada Wong, another beloved character from the games. The story focused on Leon investigating biological weapons in a European war zone.

Conviction It may not be a classic, but it has several strong aspects. It also has an animation style that still looks pretty good almost a decade later. An overwhelming amount of reviews got three stars (33%), proving that it was, at the very least, a solid film.

Resident Evil (2002) – 2.88

In some cases, it can be difficult to beat the original. Paul WS Anderson kicked off the live-action franchise with this 2002 film that remains one of the best video game movies in history. This was the most contained story of any of the entries, as it took place almost entirely in The Hive.

This claustrophobic atmosphere allowed this to be a more traditional zombie movie. There’s something pretty wacky about this whole thing that works to make it good, corny fun. At 29%, it has an impressive amount of three stars.

Resident Evil: Vengeance (2017) – 2.94

The final entry into the animation resident Evil movie series arrived in 2017 with vendetta. Once again, the CG level has improved with the times and remains impressive. Leon Kennedy was the main character again, but he was joined by Chris Redfield and Rebecca Chambers.

The plot saw these heroes band together to stop a deadly virus from spreading in New York. Three stars (29%) was the most common rating, although the Rotten Tomatoes score was the lowest for animated films. Although it is the last film like this one, a CG series arrived on Netflix in July 2021 titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and holds an average of 2.48 on Letterboxd.