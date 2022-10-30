Amazon anticipates offer and iPad leaves R$ 1,000 off

Black Friday only happens at the end of November, but Amazon is already anticipating several offers on electronic products, such as the Apple iPad — which is coming out R$ 1,010 cheaper (buy here).

The promotional price iPad is the 9th generation, with a 10.2-inch screen, 64GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. The handheld device runs on the A13 Bionic chip, has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera and stereo speakers.

According to Apple, the iPad has a battery life of up to 10 hours, has True Tone technology for greater eye comfort, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st generation) for drawing or writing, as well as the Smart Keyboard.

At the time of writing this article, the suggested price has dropped by 25%, from R$3,999 to R$2,989 – and can be paid in up to 10 installments of R$298.90 without interest.

More information about the product can be consulted by clicking the “buy” button below:

Apple iPad Apple iPad Wi-Fi 10.2-inch (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray

BRL 2,989

As this is a promotional action, the prices listed here can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

To see other iPad models as well as more Apple products, visit the Amazon website via this link: https://amzn.to/3D9pjbm